1 NYT Bestselling Author From Sulphur Springs To Speak At Writers’ Meeting

Colleen Hoover will present “Q & A with NYT #1 Bestselling Author Colleen Hoover” at 6:00 p.m. on March 8 during the Northeast Texas Writers Organization meeting at the Franklin County Cultural Arts Center, 100 Rusk Street, Mt Vernon. Hoover is the recipient of the *Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Romance *for the third year in a row and has more than 500, o00 followers on various social media. The author’s discussion of her writing journey will be preceded by a 4:00 p.m. critique session. Both sessions are free and open to all writers and readers, but please note that seating is limited to 60. For more information, contact Jeannie at 903-305-8023