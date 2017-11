14-4A All-District 2017 Volleyball

Blocker of the Year:

Peaches Jackson Junior

Co-Setter: Deagan Dingman Senior

Libero of the Year: Katy Hall Senior

Coach of the Year: Britney Humphrey

First Team All-District:

Grace Woodby and Sunny Scruggs

Second Team All-District:

Quiniya Savage and Zanesha Dangerfield

Honorable Mention:

Riley Bills, Tori Weatherford, Courtasia Dowdy, and Quanteria Jenkins

Academic All-District:

Tori Weatherford, Sunny Scruggs, Katy Hall, Grace Woodby, Quiniya Savage, Riley Bills, and Courtasia Dowdy

2017 District Volleyball Champions