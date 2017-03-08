14-4A All-District Basketball Team Announced Plus Dirk Gets to 30k

Paris – The 14-4A All-District basketball team was released yesterday. Paris Wildcat guard, Jalon Pipkins was named district MVP. Junior Josh Robinson was Offensive MVP and Billy Mack Steed was named Coach of the Year. North Lamar senior Menderiz Grey is a 1st team selection. Junior Tyler Hill lands on the 2nd team for the Panthers along with Paris forwards Sam Hawkes and Vershaud Richardson. In district play in baseball and softball the Prairiland Lady Patriots pick up a win 10-0 over the Chapel Hill Lady Devils. Prairiland baseball fell late to the Red Devils 8-6. And the Chisum Mustangs win over Como-Pickton 8-4.

—

Mount Pleasant – District play began last night for the Chapel Hill Red Devil baseball and softball teams. Chapel Hill baseball scored five runs in the 7th inning to open 13-3A with a win over the Prairiland Patriots. The Lady Devils fall to the Lady Patriots 10-0. Mt. Vernon’s district opener at home against Cooper has been moved to tonight at 7:30 . The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tiger softball team is off to a hot start. They start district on Friday at home against Greenville. This weekend the Mt. Pleasant Tiger and Pittsburg Pirate baseball teams host the annual Highway 271 Classic. The Tigers host Liberty Eylau on Thursday at O.L. Colley Field while the Pirates welcome in Jacksonville. First pitch to both games are scheduled for 9am .

—