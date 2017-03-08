14-4A All-District Basketball Team Announced Plus Dirk Gets to 30k

Paris – The 14-4A All-District basketball team was released yesterday. Paris Wildcat guard, Jalon Pipkins was named district MVP. Junior Josh Robinson was Offensive MVP and Billy Mack Steed was named Coach of the Year. North Lamar senior Menderiz Grey is a 1st team selection. Junior Tyler Hill lands on the 2nd team for the Panthers along with Paris forwards Sam Hawkes and Vershaud Richardson. In district play in baseball and softball the Prairiland Lady Patriots pick up a win 10-0 over the Chapel Hill Lady Devils. Prairiland baseball fell late to the Red Devils 8-6. And the Chisum Mustangs win over Como-Pickton 8-4.
—
Mount Pleasant – District play began last night for the Chapel Hill Red Devil baseball and softball teams. Chapel Hill baseball scored five runs in the 7th inning to open 13-3A with a win over the Prairiland Patriots. The Lady Devils fall to the Lady Patriots 10-0. Mt. Vernon’s district opener at home against Cooper has been moved to tonight at 7:30. The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tiger softball team is off to a hot start. They start district on Friday at home against Greenville. This weekend the Mt. Pleasant Tiger and Pittsburg Pirate baseball teams host the annual Highway 271 Classic. The Tigers host Liberty Eylau on Thursday at O.L. Colley Field while the Pirates welcome in Jacksonville. First pitch to both games are scheduled for 9am.
—
Sulphur Springs – District play began last night for the Sulphur Springs Lady Cat softball team. The Lady Cats open up 16-5A play with a 5-1 win over Greenville, improving to 9-4 overall on the season. The Sulphur Springs baseball team will be in tournament play at the Greyson County Classic beginning Thursday. Their first opponent will be the Sanger Indians. First pitch is at noon. Field conditions caused Mt. Vernon and Cooper to move their district opener to tonight. First pitch in Mt. Vernon is at 7:30. The North Hopkins baseball team enters the Quitman Tournament Thursday. The Lady Panthers travel to Detroit for tournament play starting tomorrow.
—
The Texas Rangers continue Cactus League play, falling to Colorado 3-2. Irving native, Trevor Story opened the game with a two run blast for the Rockies. The new, old Ranger in the lineup, Mike Napoli, hit his first homer of the spring as well. Texas returns to the diamond tomorrow in an exhibition game against Venezuela.
—
And Last night history was made at the American Airline Center in Dallas [AUDIO]. Dirk Nowitzki dropped in his 30,000th career point on the way to a Mavs win over the Lakers 122-111. Dirk joins the elite company of Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to reach 30k.