2017-2018 Lights of Life Campaign Chairs Announce Campaign Goal and Projects to Fund

Lights of Life Campaign Chairs, Charles and Sharon Helm announced the campaign & gala theme, goal and projects to the committee at the first campaign meeting which was held on Tuesday, May 16th at noon at the Southwest Dairy Museum. The committee was excited to learn the theme of this year’s Gala:

Jewel of the Nile.

Sharon Helm recently returned from a visit to Egypt and she stated, “The Nile River is truly the life of Egypt. Nothing would exist but the desert without the Nile. This is the way Charles & I feel about our local hospital. We believe it is the lifeblood of this community. We all want to live in an area that has a good hospital with the latest, updated equipment possible, in order to provide the greatest care.”

Long time Gala Designer Kent Smith explained the vision of the gala decorations to the committee. “It is going to be something the guests have NEVER seen before…It’s going to be outstanding.” The fun will begin at 6:00, January 27th and continue throughout the night with dinner, live and silent auction bidding and dancing. We are bringing back the incredible band: Downtown Fever. This band knows how to bring a party to life and the crowd to their feet.

“This year, the Foundation Board of Directors increased the campaign goal to $300,000 and I’m certain with Charles and Sharon’s positive attitude, this will be a tremendously successful year. Of course we couldn’t reach our goal without the generosity of this wonderful and supportive community. We are blessed every year to have dedicated leaders chair the campaign and I’m certain Charles and Sharon will do an outstanding job”, said Meredith Caddell, Foundation Director.

On April 26th, the Foundation Board approved the projects that will be funded with the money raised through this year’s campaign. With the continued generous support from the community the Foundation will be able to purchase:

Pre-vacuum Steam Sterilizer – $50,000

We are partnering with the hospital to upgrade this critical piece of equipment. This Sterilizer will continue to assure that all instruments are sterile for every procedure.

Cardiac Monitor – $30,000

This monitor gives the ability to have consistent cardiac monitoring and capability of transmissions to cardiology & ER. Included on these monitors are CO 2 monitoring & detection; Wi-Fi Transmission and on board charging.

Newborn Hearing Screening Machine – $20,000

This machine will assure that the 600-700 babies born each year at CHRISTUS Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs are screened with a dependable machine. Early detection of hearing loss is imperative to the future of a child.

LUCAS CPR Device – $19,800

This piece of equipment will perform CPR on a patient, giving the paramedics the freedom to assist the patient in other ways. This purchase will assure that ALL of our ambulances are equipped with a CPR device.

Pressure Sensor Bed Alarms – $7,300

These alarms will be an enhancement to the security measures we take to make sure patients are safe. Patients will no longer be able to unhook an alarm and risk the potential of a fall. These alarms are pressure controlled, so if a patient gets up, a nurse will be notified immediately.

3 High Density Monitors – $6,900

High Density Monitors will enhance surgeons’ abilities to read scans, x-rays, etc. AND it will aid surgeons when performing surgeries using a scope.

Endowment Fund – $50,000

The Foundation is committed to annually adding to the Foundation’s Leaving a Legacy Endowment Fund.

“Sponsor solicitation letters will go out June 1st but we’re already receiving calls and commitments, which mean the Gala will be sold out again. It’s a wonderful problem to have. The community has certainly embraced this campaign over the past years and together we have made a huge difference for our hospital and our community” continued Caddell.

“Sharon & I have been fortunate to be able to travel the world with our business and after multiple years of being gone for months at a time, we decided it was time to come back home. When colleagues asked us why we could come back to Sulphur Springs, TX, we told them that there is not another community in this world that has the legacy of helping, supporting and caring as this one does. Sharon and I are honored to be chairs of the Lights of Life campaign and look forward to continuing the legacy,” expressed Charles Helm.

If you cannot attend the gala but still want to support your local hospital and the campaign, contributions may be made with a donation to the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation any time throughout the year. Additional opportunities to become involved and support the campaign are by participating, attending and/or donating to the the Style Show, hosted by Lou Nell’s on September 14, the Quarter Auction on November 2nd, the Fly Your Flag Campaign and the Lights of Life Christmas tree lighting event November 30th in The Gardens at CHRISTUS. All contributions help to make a difference for our community.

Please join us as we work together for the benefit of the hospital and the community. Through your support of the Lights of Life Campaign and Gala we WILL reach our $300,000 goal. Call the Health Care Foundation office at 903-438-4799 for more information.