2017-2018 Lights of Life Campaign & Gala Chairs Charles & Sharon Helm

By Meredith Caddell

On behalf of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Board of Directors, it gives me tremendous pleasure to announce that the 2017-2018 Lights of Life Campaign & Gala Chairs will be Charles & Sharon Helm.

As everyone knows, the Helms have a longstanding commitment to this community and they are truly the perfect choice to lead the efforts of the Lights of Life Campaign. In discussion with Charles & Sharon, it was clear that they would serve as Chairs, ONLY if they could give it 110% and that was their comment when they called with their confirmation, “We Are All In”.

Charles and Sharon are the owners of Helm Hotels Group, a portfolio of lodging companies including Best Western, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, Comfort Suites and La Quinta. They have been in the hospitality business for over 35 years. Not only are they committed to their businesses, but they are truly committed to their community. Here is a brief list of Boards and Clubs the two of them have been involved with:

Charles: City of SS Board of Tourism & Promotion, Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce (Vice President), Hopkins County Regional Convention Center (President), Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation (President), Alliance Bank, Texas Hotel Lodging Association, Best Western (Chairman), plus many additional committees with Best Western International.

Sharon: PTA, Standard Club, Dial Study Club, Thailan Society, Fall Festival, Blue Bonnet Garden Club, Blue Blaze Booster Club & the LGA. Not to mention the countless hours of softball, baseball, soccer & choir mom duties.

Currently, in the midst of work and civic commitments, they always find time to enjoy their family. They have a daughter, Monica Helm Glenn & husband Zach which have two girls, Lulu (3) & Zeffie (1). They also have a son, Chase Helm & wife Michelle which have one son, Henry (3 months).

“Charles and I have already been brainstorming on new ideas to make the campaign and gala another fun and memorable campaign. We are currently booking the band and catering company, while deciding on an amazing theme for the gala. We will share what’s been confirmed with the committee at the first campaign committee meeting, planned for May 16th”. said Sharon Helm

“I could not be more excited to be working with Charles & Sharon. I have had the pleasure of working with Charles over the years through the civic center and rodeo and have witnessed Sharon’s impeccable style as she redesigned the civic center and countless hotels. What more could we ask for in Campaign Chairs…Hard working, dedicated, passionate and caring. They embody each of these qualities and we are BLESSED to have them as the 2017-2018 Lights of Life Campaign Chairs” stated Meredith Caddell.

The Foundation Board of Directors increased the goal for this year’s campaign from $250,000 to $300,000. This will be the 1st year for this aggressive goal but the Foundation Board believes in the continued generosity and support of this community. The impact the

Foundation has had for our hospital has been tremendous with over 2.1 million dollars in contributions. The projects and equipment that have been purchased in the past have allowed our hospital to offer many additional services in order to provide better patient care.

The Foundation Board will be selecting the project(s) to fund in the upcoming week and that will also be announced at the first campaign meeting. “It’s always exciting to see what will be added to our hospital through the funds raised each year. We will need everyone’s support to reach our goal, but we know that the residents of Hopkins County will not let us down” commented Caddell.

The sponsorship letters will go out mid-June to repeat sponsors because they receive the first right of refusal. As in previous years, we expect a quick response and commitment from the community.

The Lights of Life gala is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2018 6:00p.m. – 12 midnight, at the Civic Center and it promises to be another fun filled evening of fine dining, dancing to a great band and bidding on amazing live and silent auction items. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please call the Foundation office at 903-438-4799.