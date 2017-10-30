2017 Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Best of Show Winners Announced

The 2017 Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest had 180 entries. All blue ribbon entries were judged for Best of Show in age and category. In cases where two entries were close, a Reserve Best of Show ribbon was also awarded.
Winners for 2017 were: Children (up to age 10): Creative Crafts: Marilena Reyes, Best of Show Food Preservation: Kaitlyn Myers , Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show Handiwork: Marilena Reyes, Best of Show Holiday/Seasonal: Marilena Reyes, Best of Show Photography: Marilena Reyes, Best of Show Youth: Art: Kassidy Branch, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show Bake Show: Caitlin Weathered & Dallas Geney, Best of Show; Abigail Whaley & Makayla Buchanan, Reserve Best of Show Clothing: Emily Guarjardo, Best of Show; Jorja Bessonett, Reserve Best of Show Creative Crafts: Cheyenne Thompson, Best of Show; Joey Kirkpatrick, Reserve Best of Show Decorated Cakes: Luz Correa & Jada Wade, Best of Show Food Preservation: Marissa Greenway, Best of Show; Amy Sprague & Faith Wheeler, Reserve Holiday/Seasonal: Kayla Stidham, Best of Show; Gabby White, Reserve Best of Show Horticulture: Kate Taylor, Best of Show Photography: Angel Crouse, Best of Show; Gabby White, Reserve Best of Show Quilts: Karlee Callahan, Best of Show Woodworking: Tate Myers, Best of Show Adults: Bake Show: Molly Plunk, Best of Show; Roelie Vellenga, Reserve Best of Show Clothing: Kathy Kirkpatrick, Best of Show Creative Crafts: Susie Faltesek, Best of Show Food Preservation: Audrey Greenway, Best of Show; Jo Alice McCue, Reserve Best of show Handiwork: Roelie Vellenga, Best of Show; Kathy Kirkpatrick, Reserve Best of Show Holiday/Seasonal: Linda Wynn, Best of Show; Joann Brennan, Reserve Best of Show Horticulture: Linda Phillips, Best of Show Photography: Linda Phillips, Best of Show; Kim Beck, Reserve Best of Show Quilts: Mary Day, Best of Show; Wanda Crist, Reserve Best of Show Woodworking: George Patterson, Best of Show Older Texans: Art: Jane LeBeau, Best of Show; Patsy Bowman, Reserve Best of Show Creative Crafts: Virginia Wright, Best of Show Decorated Cakes: Gale Milligan, Best of Show Food Preservation: Bobbie Carpenter, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show Handiwork: Patsy Neal, Best of Show Holiday/Seasonal: Patsy Bowman, Best of Show Horticulture: Virginia Wright, Best of Show; Patsy Bowman, Reserve Best of Show Woodworking: Charles Husbands, Best of Show; John Bowman, Reserve Best of Show Nursing Home/Assisted Living John Hadley – Best of Show