2017 Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Best of Show Winners Announced

The 2017 Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest had 180 entries. All blue ribbon entries were judged for Best of Show in age and category. In cases where two entries were close, a Reserve Best of Show ribbon was also awarded.

Winners for 2017 were: Children (up to age 10):  Creative Crafts: Marilena Reyes, Best of Show  Food Preservation: Kaitlyn Myers , Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show  Handiwork: Marilena Reyes, Best of Show  Holiday/Seasonal: Marilena Reyes, Best of Show  Photography: Marilena Reyes, Best of Show Youth:  Art: Kassidy Branch, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show  Bake Show: Caitlin Weathered & Dallas Geney, Best of Show; Abigail Whaley & Makayla Buchanan, Reserve Best of Show  Clothing: Emily Guarjardo, Best of Show; Jorja Bessonett, Reserve Best of Show  Creative Crafts: Cheyenne Thompson, Best of Show; Joey Kirkpatrick, Reserve Best of Show  Decorated Cakes: Luz Correa & Jada Wade, Best of Show  Food Preservation: Marissa Greenway, Best of Show; Amy Sprague & Faith Wheeler, Reserve  Holiday/Seasonal: Kayla Stidham, Best of Show; Gabby White, Reserve Best of Show  Horticulture: Kate Taylor, Best of Show  Photography: Angel Crouse, Best of Show; Gabby White, Reserve Best of Show  Quilts: Karlee Callahan, Best of Show  Woodworking: Tate Myers, Best of Show Adults:  Bake Show: Molly Plunk, Best of Show; Roelie Vellenga, Reserve Best of Show  Clothing: Kathy Kirkpatrick, Best of Show  Creative Crafts: Susie Faltesek, Best of Show  Food Preservation: Audrey Greenway, Best of Show; Jo Alice McCue, Reserve Best of show  Handiwork: Roelie Vellenga, Best of Show; Kathy Kirkpatrick, Reserve Best of Show  Holiday/Seasonal: Linda Wynn, Best of Show; Joann Brennan, Reserve Best of Show  Horticulture: Linda Phillips, Best of Show  Photography: Linda Phillips, Best of Show; Kim Beck, Reserve Best of Show  Quilts: Mary Day, Best of Show; Wanda Crist, Reserve Best of Show  Woodworking: George Patterson, Best of Show Older Texans:  Art: Jane LeBeau, Best of Show; Patsy Bowman, Reserve Best of Show  Creative Crafts: Virginia Wright, Best of Show  Decorated Cakes: Gale Milligan, Best of Show  Food Preservation: Bobbie Carpenter, Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show  Handiwork: Patsy Neal, Best of Show  Holiday/Seasonal: Patsy Bowman, Best of Show  Horticulture: Virginia Wright, Best of Show; Patsy Bowman, Reserve Best of Show  Woodworking: Charles Husbands, Best of Show; John Bowman, Reserve Best of Show Nursing Home/Assisted Living  John Hadley – Best of Show