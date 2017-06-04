Revised 2017 UIL Baseball State Tournament Schedule

The UIL Baseball State Tournament schedule has changed due to potential scheduling conflicts with NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Super Regionals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Conference 1A games move to Dell Diamond on Friday and Saturday. The revised schedule is included below with changes in bold.

2017 UIL Baseball State Tournament

June 7-8 UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

June 7-10 Dell Diamond, Round Rock

Wednesday, June 7

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

2A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am – Dallardsville Big Sandy (33-2) vs. Groveton (31-3)

12:00 pm – Muenster (31-2) vs. Albany (23-2-2)

3A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm – Nacogdoches Central Heights (35-2-1) vs. Whitesboro (28-8)

7:00 pm – Georgetown Gateway (23-2-1) vs. Wall (30-3-1)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

1:00 pm – Robinson (30-2) vs. Sinton (30-5-2)

4:00 pm – Abilene Wylie (33-1) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (35-3)

Thursday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

2A FINAL 9:00 am

3A FINAL 12:00 pm

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm – Frisco Wakeland (38-4-1) vs. Port Neches-Groves (32-8-2)

7:00 pm – Corpus Christi Moody (30-2-3) vs. Grapevine (32-12)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL 6:30 pm

Friday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am – Abbott (27-3-1) vs. Gilmer Union Hill (9-13)

12:00 pm – Gail Borden County (12-4) vs. Fayetteville (13-12)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm – Deer Park (33-8-1) vs. Southlake Carroll (32-10-1)

7:00 pm – Round Rock (31-7) vs. San Antonio Reagan (30-8)

Saturday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A FINAL 9:00 am

5A FINAL 12:00 pm

6A FINAL 4:00 pm