2017 UIL Baseball State Tournament

10 hours ago Sports

Revised 2017 UIL Baseball State Tournament Schedule

The UIL Baseball State Tournament schedule has changed due to potential scheduling conflicts with NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Super Regionals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Conference 1A games move to Dell Diamond on Friday and Saturday. The revised schedule is included below with changes in bold.

2017 UIL Baseball State Tournament

June 7-8 UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
June 7-10 Dell Diamond, Round Rock

Wednesday, June 7
Dell Diamond, Round Rock

2A SEMIFINALS
9:00 am – Dallardsville Big Sandy (33-2) vs. Groveton (31-3)
12:00 pm – Muenster (31-2) vs. Albany (23-2-2)

3A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm – Nacogdoches Central Heights (35-2-1) vs. Whitesboro (28-8)
7:00 pm – Georgetown Gateway (23-2-1) vs. Wall (30-3-1)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS
1:00 pm – Robinson (30-2) vs. Sinton (30-5-2)
4:00 pm – Abilene Wylie (33-1) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (35-3)

Thursday, June 8
Dell Diamond, Round Rock

2A FINAL 9:00 am
3A FINAL 12:00 pm

5A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm – Frisco Wakeland (38-4-1) vs. Port Neches-Groves (32-8-2)
7:00 pm – Corpus Christi Moody (30-2-3) vs. Grapevine (32-12)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL 6:30 pm

Friday, June 9
Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS
9:00 am – Abbott (27-3-1) vs. Gilmer Union Hill (9-13)
12:00 pm – Gail Borden County (12-4) vs. Fayetteville (13-12)

6A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm – Deer Park (33-8-1) vs. Southlake Carroll (32-10-1)
7:00 pm – Round Rock (31-7) vs. San Antonio Reagan (30-8)

Saturday, June 10
Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A FINAL 9:00 am
5A FINAL 12:00 pm
6A FINAL 4:00 pm

 

