Revised 2017 UIL Baseball State Tournament Schedule
The UIL Baseball State Tournament schedule has changed due to potential scheduling conflicts with NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Super Regionals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Conference 1A games move to Dell Diamond on Friday and Saturday. The revised schedule is included below with changes in bold.
2017 UIL Baseball State Tournament
June 7-8 UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
June 7-10 Dell Diamond, Round Rock
Wednesday, June 7
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
2A SEMIFINALS
9:00 am – Dallardsville Big Sandy (33-2) vs. Groveton (31-3)
12:00 pm – Muenster (31-2) vs. Albany (23-2-2)
3A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm – Nacogdoches Central Heights (35-2-1) vs. Whitesboro (28-8)
7:00 pm – Georgetown Gateway (23-2-1) vs. Wall (30-3-1)
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A SEMIFINALS
1:00 pm – Robinson (30-2) vs. Sinton (30-5-2)
4:00 pm – Abilene Wylie (33-1) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (35-3)
Thursday, June 8
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
2A FINAL 9:00 am
3A FINAL 12:00 pm
5A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm – Frisco Wakeland (38-4-1) vs. Port Neches-Groves (32-8-2)
7:00 pm – Corpus Christi Moody (30-2-3) vs. Grapevine (32-12)
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A FINAL 6:30 pm
Friday, June 9
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A SEMIFINALS
9:00 am – Abbott (27-3-1) vs. Gilmer Union Hill (9-13)
12:00 pm – Gail Borden County (12-4) vs. Fayetteville (13-12)
6A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm – Deer Park (33-8-1) vs. Southlake Carroll (32-10-1)
7:00 pm – Round Rock (31-7) vs. San Antonio Reagan (30-8)
Saturday, June 10
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A FINAL 9:00 am
5A FINAL 12:00 pm
6A FINAL 4:00 pm