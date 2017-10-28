2017 World Championship Hopkins County Stew WInners

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the 2017 winners of the World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest
Honorable Mention: Campsite/Costume: _#_M-N Danny Davis____Sponsored by__Danny Davis Campaign for County Treasurer____________________________.
Campsite and costume winner this year was site #___#73 Mary Palmer and Kert Senhert___________________________sponsored by __Raven/Aerostar___________________________________________________ .
Their $200 prize was provided by Super Handy
Honorable Mention: Super Campsite/Costume: _#18B _Amanda McKinney and David Roach_____Sponsored by__Roach Construction______________________.
The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site # __7 Chris Gibbins and Scarlett Gibbins and ____________sponsored by __Texas Heritage National Bank______________.
Their $250 prize was provided by Ocean Spray.
Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: _#_61__Debbie Horton and Donnie Peters___
Sponsored by___NE Texas Co-op____________________________.
Third place beef stew winner was the team of__#66 D.J. Powers_and Karen Powers_____________,
sponsored by _____Crimson River Cowboy Church_______________________________.
Their $100 prize money was provided by ____Ramey & Sheffield________________.
Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Sulphur Springs Livestock.
Second place beef stew winner was the team of ___#49 Annette Wilburn_and Gerald Wilburn_____ sponsored by _____The Propane Company_______________________ ___________.
Their $150__ prize money was provided by ____The Smiley Tooth______________.
Their second place stew was purchased for $ 450.00 by ____Texas Heritage National Bank_ .
First place beef stew winner was the team of __#M-B Wade Juarez_and Anida Reed__________. sponsored by ______Wade Juarez______________________________________________________.
Their $300.00 prize money was provided by __Roper & White_______________________
Their first place stew was purchased for $600.00 by Oncor_____.
Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: _#128 Michael Robinson and David Ball__ ___Sponsored by__Interstate Body Shop______________________________.
Third place chicken winner was the team of __#44 Alvin Hillis and Sarah Hillis________________________ ___ sponsored by _____East Texas Physical Therapy_____________________________________________________.
Their prize money of $100.00 was provided by ___Alliance Document Shredding_______________.
Their third-place stew was purchased for $250.00 by ____the Law Office of Gregg Price______.
Second place chicken stew winner was the team of _#106 Blake Caldwell and Jay McClung________________________________________ sponsored by ________C4 Cattle / IBA Dairy Supply___________________________________________________ .
Their prize money of $150.00 was provided by __Best Western and by Hampton Inn_______.
Their second place chicken stew was purchased for $450.00 by _Jay Hodge Chevrolet_____.
First place chicken stew winner was the team of __#138 Dale Owens and Jerry Fields__________________ __________________ _ sponsored by _____Family Life Church___________________________________________________________.
Their prize money of $300.00 was provided by _Roper & White____________________.
Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $600.00 by ______Summit Dental__________.
Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: ____#_105 James Clark_and Trey Loeffler___ ______Sponsored by____Sulta___________________.
3rd place Super Stew Beef award was won by ____#62 James Ross_and Brent McClendon______________________
sponsored by ____Alliance Bank______________________________________________.
Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by ___Advantage Copy Systems__________.
Their 3rd place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by __Farmers Electric Co-op_____.
2nd place Super Stew Beef award was won by ___#48 Garrett Glass_and Brandon Williams_______
sponsored by ______Guaranty Bank & Trust____________________ _______________________________.
Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by __Freddy’s Fast Cash_______________.
The 2nd place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $ 500.00 by __Janet Martin Realty___.
1st Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of _M-L__David Joslin__and Vern Hawkins_________ sponsored by _____J-5 Auto________________________________________________________.
Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by ___Town & Country Cleaners_________.
Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900.00 by _Bearing General Contractors__.
Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: __#_29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite ____Sponsored by___M&W Feed/ Ronnie Charles and Lonnie Fite________________________.
3rd place Super Stew Chicken award was won by __# 9 Don Sapaugh___and James Van Winkle_______________________________________
sponsored by _CNB________________________________________________________.
Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by _John Jetton Candidate for Commissioner of Precinct 4.
Their 3rd place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by __Bell Concrete____.
2nd place Super Stew Chicken award was won by _#_M-W Dr. I.L. Balkcom IV__and Greg Carpenter_____________________________________
sponsored by __Lazy B Ranch________________________________________________________.
Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by ___Nor-Tex Tractor________________.
The 2nd place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500.00 by ___CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital Sulphur Springs_.
1st Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of __#117 John Mark McAfee__and Patsy McAfee____________________________sponsored by ___McAfee Farms________________________________________________________.
Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by _Atmos Energy______________
Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900.00 by _Interstate Body Shop.
We would also like to thank the following sponsors who provided products for the contest:
Alliance Bank –Bowls
A&S Air Conditioning –Sponsor Arches
Blue Blazes, Juvenile Probation, Como Pickton Student Council, Sulphur Bluff Beta, Bookworm Box-Volunteer & Student Workers
Board of Directors & Ambassadors______ –Volunteers
Chilis_& Corner Grub House________________ –Trays
C-N-C Pro Audio Video_& SatPro____________ – Crackers
City of Sulphur Springs –Buford Park & Dumpsters
Latson’s Office Solutions ___ –Napkins
Farm Country__________________ –Utility Carts
Gary Spraggins —Sound
Heritage Park & Saputo –Trolley Cars
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department –Set Up & Clean Up
Latson’s Office Solutions –Tickets & Parking Permits
One Stop Sign Shop –Signs
Saputo, A&S, and Southwest Dairy Museum –Cheese
State Representative Dan Flynn –Spoons
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services –Ag Building
Carriage House Manor______________________— Senior Citizen Tent
Travel Time RV — Command Post RV