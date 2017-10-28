Morrell banner
2017 World Championship Hopkins County Stew WInners

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the 2017 winners of the World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest

 

Honorable Mention: Campsite/Costume: _#_M-N  Danny Davis____Sponsored by__Danny Davis Campaign for County Treasurer____________________________.

Campsite and costume winner this year was site #___#73 Mary Palmer and Kert Senhert___________________________sponsored by __Raven/Aerostar___________________________________________________ .

Their $200 prize was provided by Super Handy

 

Honorable Mention: Super Campsite/Costume: _#18B _Amanda McKinney and David Roach_____Sponsored by__Roach Construction______________________.

The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site # __7 Chris Gibbins and Scarlett Gibbins and ____________sponsored by __Texas Heritage National Bank______________.  

Their $250 prize was provided by Ocean Spray.

  

Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: _#_61__Debbie Horton and Donnie Peters___

Sponsored by___NE Texas Co-op____________________________.

 

Third place beef stew winner was the team of__#66 D.J. Powers_and Karen Powers_____________,

sponsored by _____Crimson River Cowboy Church_______________________________.

Their $100 prize money was provided by ____Ramey & Sheffield________________.

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250   by Sulphur Springs Livestock.                                      

 

Second place beef stew winner was the team of ___#49 Annette Wilburn_and Gerald Wilburn_____                                         sponsored by _____The Propane Company_______________________ ___________.

Their $150__ prize money was provided by ____The Smiley Tooth______________.

Their second place stew was purchased for $ 450.00 by ____Texas Heritage National Bank_   .

 

First place beef stew winner was the team of __#M-B Wade Juarez_and Anida Reed__________.                                             sponsored by ______Wade Juarez______________________________________________________.

Their $300.00 prize money was provided by __Roper & White_______________________

Their first place stew was purchased for $600.00 by  Oncor_____.

 

 

 

Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: _#128 Michael Robinson and David Ball__              ___Sponsored by__Interstate Body Shop______________________________.

 

Third place chicken winner was the team of  __#44 Alvin Hillis and Sarah Hillis________________________ ___  sponsored by _____East Texas Physical Therapy_____________________________________________________.

Their prize money of $100.00 was provided by ___Alliance Document Shredding_______________

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250.00 by ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­____the Law Office of Gregg Price______.

 

Second place chicken stew winner was the team of _#106 Blake Caldwell and Jay McClung________________________________________                                        sponsored by   ________C4 Cattle / IBA Dairy Supply___________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $150.00 was provided by __Best Western and by Hampton Inn_______.

Their second place chicken stew was purchased for $450.00 by  _Jay Hodge Chevrolet_____.

 

First place chicken stew winner was the team of __#138 Dale Owens and Jerry Fields__________________ __________________ _ sponsored by _____Family Life Church___________________________________________________________.

Their prize money of $300.00 was provided by _Roper & White____________________.

Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $600.00 by ______Summit Dental__________.

 

 

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: ____#_105 James Clark_and Trey Loeffler___                           ______Sponsored by____Sulta___________________.

 

3rd place Super Stew Beef award was won by ____#62 James Ross_and Brent McClendon______________________

sponsored by ____Alliance Bank______________________________________________.

Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by ___Advantage Copy Systems__________.

Their 3rd place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by __Farmers Electric Co-op_____.

 

 

2nd place Super Stew Beef award was won by ___#48 Garrett Glass_and Brandon Williams_______

sponsored by ______Guaranty Bank & Trust____________________ _______________________________.

Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by __Freddy’s Fast Cash_______________.

The 2nd place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $ 500.00           by __Janet Martin Realty___.

 

 

1st Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of _M-L__David Joslin__and Vern Hawkins_________ sponsored by  _____J-5 Auto________________________________________________________.

Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by ___Town & Country Cleaners_________.

Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900.00 by  _Bearing General Contractors__.

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: __#_29 Nancy Fite     and Larry Fite      ____Sponsored by___M&W Feed/ Ronnie Charles and Lonnie Fite________________________.

 

 

3rd place Super Stew Chicken award was won by __# 9 Don Sapaugh___and James Van Winkle_______________________________________

sponsored by _CNB________________________________________________________.

Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by _John Jetton Candidate for Commissioner of Precinct 4.

Their 3rd place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by  __Bell Concrete____.

 

 

2nd place Super Stew Chicken award was won by _#_M-W Dr. I.L. Balkcom IV__and Greg Carpenter_____________________________________

sponsored by __Lazy B Ranch________________________________________________________.

Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by ___Nor-Tex Tractor________________.

The 2nd place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500.00           by ___CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital Sulphur Springs_.

 

 

1st Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of __#117 John Mark McAfee__and Patsy McAfee____________________________sponsored by  ___McAfee Farms________________________________________________________.

Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by _Atmos Energy______________

Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900.00 by  _Interstate Body Shop.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We would also like to thank the following sponsors who provided products for the contest:

Alliance Bank                                                 –Bowls

A&S Air Conditioning                                               –Sponsor Arches

Blue Blazes, Juvenile Probation, Como Pickton Student Council, Sulphur Bluff Beta, Bookworm Box-Volunteer & Student Workers

Board of Directors & Ambassadors______ –Volunteers

Chilis_& Corner Grub House________________   –Trays

C-N-C Pro Audio Video_& SatPro____________ Crackers          

City of Sulphur Springs                                             –Buford Park & Dumpsters

Latson’s Office Solutions   ___                                –Napkins

Farm Country__________________            –Utility Carts

Gary Spraggins                                                          Sound

Heritage Park  & Saputo                                          –Trolley Cars

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department                    –Set Up & Clean Up

Latson’s Office Solutions                                         –Tickets & Parking Permits

One Stop Sign Shop                                                   –Signs

Saputo, A&S, and Southwest Dairy Museum          –Cheese

State Representative Dan Flynn                              –Spoons

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services               –Ag Building

Carriage House Manor______________________— Senior Citizen Tent

Travel Time RV                                                        — Command Post RV

 

