2017 World Championship Hopkins County Stew WInners

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the 2017 winners of the World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest

Honorable Mention: Campsite/Costume: _#_M-N Danny Davis____Sponsored by__Danny Davis Campaign for County Treasurer____________________________ .

Campsite and costume winner this year was site # ___#73 Mary Palmer and Kert Senhert___________________________ sponsored by __Raven/Aerostar___________________________________________________ .

Their $ 200 prize was provided by Super Handy

Honorable Mention: Super Campsite/Costume: _#18B _Amanda McKinney and David Roach_____Sponsored by__Roach Construction______________________ .

The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site # __7 Chris Gibbins and Scarlett Gibbins and ____________ sponsored by __Texas Heritage National Bank______________.

Their $ 250 prize was provided by Ocean Spray.

Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: _#_61__Debbie Horton and Donnie Peters___

Sponsored by___NE Texas Co-op____________________________ .

Third place beef stew winner was the team of __#66 D.J. Powers_and Karen Powers_____________,

sponsored by _____Crimson River Cowboy Church_______________________________.

Their $100 prize money was provided by ____Ramey & Sheffield________________.

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Sulphur Springs Livestock.

Second place beef stew winner was the team of ___#49 Annette Wilburn_and Gerald Wilburn_____ sponsored by _____The Propane Company_______________________ ___________ .

Their $150__ prize money was provided by ____The Smiley Tooth______________.

Their second place stew was purchased for $ 450.00 by ____Texas Heritage National Bank_ .

First place beef stew winner was the team of __#M-B Wade Juarez_and Anida Reed__________. sponsored by ______Wade Juarez______________________________________________________ .

Their $300.00 prize money was provided by __Roper & White_______________________

Their first place stew was purchased for $ 600.00 by Oncor_____.

Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: _#128 Michael Robinson and David Ball__ ___Sponsored by__Interstate Body Shop______________________________ .

Third place chicken winner was the team of __#44 Alvin Hillis and Sarah Hillis________________________ ___ sponsored by _____East Texas Physical Therapy_____________________________________________________.

Their prize money of $ 100.00 was provided by ___Alliance Document Shredding_______________ .

Their third-place stew was purchased for $ 250.00 by ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­____the Law Office of Gregg Price______.

Second place chicken stew winner was the team of _#106 Blake Caldwell and Jay McClung________________________________________ sponsored by ________C4 Cattle / IBA Dairy Supply___________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $ 150.00 was provided by __Best Western and by Hampton Inn_______ .

Their second place chicken stew was purchased for $ 450.00 by _Jay Hodge Chevrolet_____.

First place chicken stew winner was the team of __#138 Dale Owens and Jerry Fields__________________ __________________ _ sponsored by _____Family Life Church___________________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $ 300.00 was provided by _Roper & White____________________.

Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $ 600.00 by ______Summit Dental__________.

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: ____#_105 James Clark_and Trey Loeffler___ ______Sponsored by____Sulta___________________ .

3rd place Super Stew Beef award was won by ____#62 James Ross_and Brent McClendon______________________

sponsored by ____Alliance Bank______________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by ___Advantage Copy Systems__________.

Their 3rd place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by __Farmers Electric Co-op_____.

2nd place Super Stew Beef award was won by ___#48 Garrett Glass_and Brandon Williams_______

sponsored by ______Guaranty Bank & Trust____________________ _______________________________ .

Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by __Freddy’s Fast Cash_______________.

The 2nd place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $ 500.00 by __Janet Martin Realty___.

1st Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of _M-L__ David Joslin __and Vern Hawkins_________ sponsored by _____J-5 Auto________________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by ___Town & Country Cleaners_________.

Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900.00 by _Bearing General Contractors__.

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: __#_29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite ____Sponsored by___M&W Feed/ Ronnie Charles and Lonnie Fite________________________ .

3rd place Super Stew Chicken award was won by __# 9 Don Sapaugh___and James Van Winkle_______________________________________

sponsored by _CNB________________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by _John Jetton Candidate for Commissioner of Precinct 4.

Their 3rd place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by __Bell Concrete____.

2nd place Super Stew Chicken award was won by _#_M-W Dr. I.L. Balkcom IV__and Greg Carpenter_____________________________________

sponsored by __Lazy B Ranch________________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by ___Nor-Tex Tractor________________.

The 2nd place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500.00 by ___CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital Sulphur Springs_.

1st Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of __#117 John Mark McAfee__and Patsy McAfee____________________________ sponsored by ___McAfee Farms________________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by _Atmos Energy______________

Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900.00 by _Interstate Body Shop.

We would also like to thank the following sponsors who provided products for the contest:

Alliance Bank –Bowls

A&S Air Conditioning –Sponsor Arches

Blue Blazes, Juvenile Probation, Como Pickton Student Council, Sulphur Bluff Beta, Bookworm Box -Volunteer & Student Workers

Board of Directors & Ambassadors______ –Volunteers

Chilis_& Corner Grub House________________ –Trays

C-N-C Pro Audio Video_& SatPro____________ – Crackers

City of Sulphur Springs –Buford Park & Dumpsters

Latson’s Office Solutions ___ –Napkins

Farm Country__________________ –Utility Carts

Gary Spraggins —Sound

Heritage Park & Saputo –Trolley Cars

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department –Set Up & Clean Up

Latson’s Office Solutions –Tickets & Parking Permits

One Stop Sign Shop –Signs

Saputo, A&S, and Southwest Dairy Museum –Cheese

State Representative Dan Flynn –Spoons

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services –Ag Building

Carriage House Manor______________________ — Senior Citizen Tent