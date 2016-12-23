cypress basin hospice
North Texas Couple Jailed by Trooper On Multiple Charges

22 hours ago News

A North Texas couple was arrested on I-30 in Hopkins County on drug related charges after they were stopped by a state trooper for a speeding at the 135 mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, $6,000 in cash and some cannabis oil.  30-year old Daniel Scott Pagano was charged with possession of marijuana, money laundering and possession of a controlled substance. 27 year old Molly Michelle Collier was charged with possession of marijuana. Both suspects are from Ft. Worth. Both have bonded out of the Hopkins County jail.

