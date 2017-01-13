Two Jailed On Hopkins County Drug Charges

A Hopkins County couple has been jailed after they were stopped by a Hopkins County deputy for a traffic violation at the 135 mile marker of I-30. The deputy saw paraphernalia in plain sight in their vehicle and then found methamphetamine in the car. Irene Maldonado was charged with possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license and possession of drug paraphernalia. 27 year old Jeremy Morgan Davis was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. While Maldonado was being booked into the jail, black tar heroin was found on her person and additional charges were filed.