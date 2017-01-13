Adkin’s Finance
Wood Air Header
Tri-City Charter
Hess-Header Banner
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017

Two Jailed On Hopkins County Drug Charges

2 days ago News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

 

Irene Maldinado HOpkins County Jail
Irene Maldinado
HOpkins County Jail
Jeremy Morgan Davis Hopkins County Jail
Jeremy Morgan Davis
Hopkins County Jail

A Hopkins County couple has been jailed after they were stopped by a Hopkins County deputy for a traffic violation at the 135 mile marker of I-30. The deputy saw paraphernalia in plain sight in their vehicle and then found methamphetamine in the car.  Irene Maldonado  was charged with possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license and possession of drug paraphernalia. 27 year old Jeremy Morgan Davis was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.  While Maldonado was being booked into the jail, black tar heroin was found on her person and additional charges were filed.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     