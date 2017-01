The Gilmer man who pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault has waived his right to have a jury determine his sentence. The punishment for 23 year old Robert William Frazier will now be determined by Upshur County District Judge Lauren Parish. THe charges stem from a Hwy 154 crash that claimed the lives of recent Harmony HS graduates Haley Johnson and Bailee Russell. Two other teens, Cameron Johnson and Alisha Allen were injured but survived.