A veteran Texarkana, Arkansas firefighter turned himself in at the Bi-State Justice Center just before noon Wednesday and was booked on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. 49 year old David Michael Akin has been placed on administrative leave. Arrest documents indicate the offense happened in Morris County in November while the victim was in the care of a relative of Akin’s. Its unclear why no charges were filed in Morris County.