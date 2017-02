A Morris County man has been arrested on multiple charges related to an alleged kidnapping in Daingerfield. The victim had been parked at an elementary school when Trenard Veshun Smith of Omaha forced his way into the vehicle and forced her to drive away. The suspect vehicle was located in Hughes Springs and Smith was arrested. He’s charged with felony Assault-Family Violence, 4 counts of kidnapping and 2 counts of trespassing.