A 24 year old Hopkins County man arrested for possession of methamphetamine while on probation for Burglary has been sentenced to 90 days in jail. Chase Allen Harrison must then serve 9 months in a substance abuse punishment facility and then probation.

44 year old Claston Bearden has been sentenced in Hopkins County to 4 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.