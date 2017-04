A Hunt County man faces multiple charges after leading officers on a high speed chase. The chase began when 45 year old David Jason Neagle fled from a Cumby police officer during a traffic stop. The chase continued through Hopkins County and finally ended in Rains County. Neagle was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, with a previous conviction, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, deadly conduct and reckless driving. His bonds total $85,000.