April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. This is a time for communities and families to focus on working together to prevent child abuse. According to the Department of Family & Protective Services, there were more than 58,600 confirmed victims of child abuse or neglect in Texas last year. It is imperative that we play an active role in preventing child abuse and positively promote the well-being of children and families. Child abuse and neglect is an ongoing epidemic that has a lasting negative impact on the victims, our society and our economy. Last year in Texas: There were 58,644 confirmed victims of child abuse or neglect.

Almost every 9 minutes a child became a victim of abuse or neglect.

60% of child abuse or neglect victims were 6 years old or younger.

19,079 children were removed from a home due to abuse or neglect. That’s 52 children entering the foster care system each day.

children entering the foster care system each day. A total of 48,795 children were in the child protection system. While the numbers are daunting, at CASA we believe that there is hope and that we are all an essential part of the solution. Together, we can help break the cycle of abuse and neglect. Follow our Facebook page to see how you can make a difference.