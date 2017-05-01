Sulphur Springs Couple Arrested After Warrant Search

Hopkins County Jail Mug Shots

A Sulphur Springs couple was arrested after SCU and Sulphur Springs PD and Hopkins County Sheriff’s SWAT teams executed a search warrant on Foscue Street and seized just over 8 grams of methamphetamine. 21 year old Haylee Brooke Chester and 26 year old and Gustavo Ivan Molina were each charged with possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. Because a baby was in the home, Child Endangerment charges were also filed. Bond was set at $50,000 for each suspect.