cypress basin hospice
Hess-Header Banner
Shumate Banner
Morrell banner
Free Money Check
Adkin’s Finance
Tri-City Charter
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event

Sulphur Springs Couple Arrested After Warrant Search

5 hours ago News

 

 

CHester Haylee Brooke MOlina Gustavo Ivan

Hopkins County Jail Mug Shots

A Sulphur Springs couple was arrested after SCU and Sulphur Springs PD and Hopkins County Sheriff’s SWAT teams executed a search warrant on Foscue Street and seized just over 8 grams of methamphetamine. 21 year old Haylee Brooke Chester and 26 year old  and Gustavo Ivan Molina were each charged with possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance.  Because a baby was in the home, Child Endangerment charges were also filed. Bond was set at $50,000 for each suspect.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     