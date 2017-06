CASA’s Tri-County Independence Day Blast is coming up the Fourth of July at Broach Park in Pittsburg and will again feature parachute bingo. This is CASA’s No 1 annual fundraiser of the year. Jumpers will pepper the sky and land on a bingo grid in the park. If they land on your square you’ll win $1000. Raffle tickets are just $5.00 per ticket or five tickets for $20.