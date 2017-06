Area law enforcement is looking for a Hopkins County Jail Trustee who walked away from a work detail at the Civic Center at about 8:00 am this morning. He’s been identified as 53-year-old Barney Ebey, who is a white male, 5 -11, weighing 180 pounds. He had been arrested for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and warrants issued by Henderson County authorities. He was wearing jail-issued green striped pants and a white T-shirt. If you see him, take no action yourself, but call 9-11.