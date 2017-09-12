Sexual Offense Reported Near Greenville School

Greenville Police received a call reporting a man exposing himself near Bowie Elementary School. The mother of the child reported that she received a call from Greenville ISD officials about an offense involving her child.

On Friday, the child was waiting at the bus stop located at Stonewall Street and Terrell Road. The child observed a male appear from the building area on the opposite side of the street and stand at the corner of Stonewall Street and Terrell Road. The child said the male then pulled down his shorts and exposed himself to the child. The child said the suspect became nervous as another child approached the bus stop, which caused the suspect to run away.

The suspect is described as an older white male with brown eyes and white balding hair. The male was approximately 5’08 to 5’10 in height with a rounded belly.

If anyone has any information about this incident you are encouraged to contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.