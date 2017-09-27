cypress basin hospice
North Hopkins ISD Open House, Election Meeting

The North Hopkins Junior and Senior High School campus will host an Open House tomorrow from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Alliance Bank will provide hotdogs on site for parents, students, and community members who attend.  Following the Open House, there will be another Tax Ratification Informational Meeting in the Cafeteria at 7:00 pm school officials share the Board of Trustee’s proposal for the “tax swap” election. School officials say the proposal will maximize state funding without increasing the local tax rate for taxpayers.

