45th Annual Pioneer Days – Pittsburg

The Annual 45th Pioneer Days Festival is Wednesday through Saturday (Sep 13-16) in downtown Pittsburg. Camp County Chamber of Commerce invites you to enjoy great wines, food, music, and fun. You’ll experience a parade, BBQ Cook-Off, 5K-10K, Live Music, Livestock Show, Vendors, Queens Pageant, Biker Run, and a Midway Carnival.

Okay. Here we go!

We finished all the work and preparation, and it all starts Wednesday (Sep 13) at 7:00 pm with the Peach Queen Coronation at the Pittsburg High School Auditorium.

Then Thursday the Leadership luncheon is at First Baptist Church Family Life Center, at noon. Your tickets are available at the door.

Thursday night at 7:00 pm, the Patrones will play at Jerry’s Bar and Grill with a $5 cover charge.

Friday at 10:00 am the Health Fair begins at Nico Recycling Office downtown Pittsburg along with the Sidewalk Sales downtown.

Friday it’s Hotdogs and Ice Cream on the Courthouse lawn.

Friday from 5:00 until 10:00 pm join our Wine Tasting at NTCC Our Place.

The Pittsburg Feed and Seed Dance Hall opens Friday Night at 7:00.

The Carnival will fill the night with lights and excitement starting at 6:00 pm.

Saturday Vendors fill the street of Pittsburg from 8:00 am

until 6:00 pm. The Parade starts at 10:00 am, led by the Tommy Lee Bike Run. There are over 100 Harley Davidson’s reporting that they will be in attendance.

And of course, Chicken Scratch Bingo is at noon under the red light.

The Bar-BQ Cook-off is from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with Live music starting at noon until 1:00 pm.

Live entertainment throughout the day at the Gazebo.

There’s lots more! Have fun!