45th Annual Pioneer Days – Pittsburg

The Annual 45th Pioneer Days Festival is Wednesday through Saturday (Sep 13-16) in downtown Pittsburg. Camp County Chamber of Commerce invites you to enjoy great wines, food, music, and fun. You’ll experience a parade, BBQ Cook-Off, 5K-10K, Live Music, Livestock Show, Vendors, Queens Pageant, Biker Run, and a Midway Carnival.

Okay. Here we go!

  • We finished all the work and preparation, and it all starts Wednesday (Sep 13) at 7:00 pm with the Peach Queen Coronation at the Pittsburg High School Auditorium.
  • Then Thursday the Leadership luncheon is at First Baptist Church Family Life Center, at noon. Your tickets are available at the door.
  • Thursday night at 7:00 pm, the Patrones will play at Jerry’s Bar and Grill with a $5 cover charge.
  • Friday at 10:00 am the Health Fair begins at Nico Recycling Office downtown Pittsburg along with the Sidewalk Sales downtown.
  • Friday it’s Hotdogs and Ice Cream on the Courthouse lawn.
  • Friday from 5:00 until 10:00 pm join our Wine Tasting at NTCC Our Place.
  • The Pittsburg Feed and Seed Dance Hall opens Friday Night at 7:00.
  • The Carnival will fill the night with lights and excitement starting at 6:00 pm.
  • Saturday Vendors fill the street of Pittsburg from 8:00 am
    until 6:00 pm.
  • The Parade starts at 10:00 am, led by the Tommy Lee Bike Run. There are over 100 Harley Davidson’s reporting that they will be in attendance.
  • And of course, Chicken Scratch Bingo is at noon under the red light.
  • The Bar-BQ Cook-off is from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with Live music starting at noon until 1:00 pm.
  • Live entertainment throughout the day at the Gazebo.

There’s lots more! Have fun!

