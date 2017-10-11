High School Volleyball Plus Stars Get First Win

Area high school volleyball teams were on the court last night for district competition.

—

Paris – The Paris Lady Cats sweep through the Pittsburg Lady Pirates in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, and 25-22. The win keeps Paris at the top of the district standings at 5-1. The Prairiland Lady Patriots notch a win as well beating Chapel Hill in four sets, improving to 4-1 in district play. The North Lamar Pantherettes fall to Pleasant Grove on the road while the Chisum Lady Mustangs lose to Mt Vernon.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas make a statement last night in an epic five-set victory over the district leading New Boston Lady Lions. The win gives Pewitt a huge boost for a shot at the postseason. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers sweep through Chisum to stay unbeaten in district play. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels also continue their hot streak with a sweep of James Bowie. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils fall on the road to Prairiland and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates were swept by Paris High.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Cumby Lady Trojans pick up a win over rival North Hopkins in straight sets, 25-12, 25-13 and 25-19. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats sweep through the Greenville Lady Lions, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15. With the win, the Lady Cats stay in contention for a district title at 7-2. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers stay undefeated and in 1st place in district after notching a win over the Chisum Lady Mustangs. Area teams will be back on the court Friday evening.

—

The Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Redwings last night, 4-2. Mattias Janmark and John Klingberg lead the way with two points apiece for Dallas as they collect their first two points of the season. The Stars will travel to Nashville tomorrow to face off with the Predators. Puck drop on Thursday evening is set for 7:00 pm.

—

Game four of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs was rained out last night. They are rescheduled for tonight with the Cubbies leading the series 2-1. Meanwhile, the Yankees and Indians close out the ALDS tonight in a decisive game five. First pitch tonight is set for 7:08 .

—

And United States Men’s soccer team will be missing out on the 2018 World Cup after losing yesterday to Trinidad and Tobago in the final qualifying match, 2-1. It’s the first time the US Men’s soccer team will miss out on the World Cup since 1986. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi nets a hat trick to lead Argentina to a qualifying spot beating Ecuador, 3-1.