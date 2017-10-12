High School Football Schedules And ALCS

It’s week seven of the Texas High School Football season.

—

Paris – Tomorrow night the North Lamar Panthers bring in the Anna Coyotes to R.L. Maddox Stadium for the 7-4A district opener on MIX 107.7. The Paris Wildcats will be in Texarkana to face the Liberty Eylau Leopard on 101.9 KBUS. The Prairiland Patriots visit defending state champion, Gunter, on KOYN 93.9. The Chisum Mustangs host the Cooper Bulldogs on homecoming. The Clarksville Tigers will welcome in the Detroit Eagles. The undefeated Rivercrest Rebels are at the Swamp against Quinlan Boles. The Honey Grove Warriors go to Linden Kildare.

—

Mount Pleasant – Tomorrow night the Mt Pleasant Tigers hit the road to Longview to face off with the Pine Tree Pirates. The game can be heard live on KLAKE 97.7. The Mt Vernon Tigers put their undefeated streak on the line when they visit rival Winnsboro on STAR 96.9. The Pittsburg Pirates visit Atlanta to open district play. The Daingerfield Tigers welcome in the DeKalb Bears. The Rivercrest Rebels bring Quinlan Boles into the Swamp, and in one of the biggest games across the state of Texas, the Gilmer Buckeyes are at home to host the Pleasant Grove Hawks. Pewitt is off this week.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats seek to right the ship to the playoff path as they welcome in the Texas High Tigers to Prim Stadium. The game can be heard live on STAR 95.9. The Mt Vernon Tigers and Winnsboro Raiders play their biggest game of the season tomorrow night in Winnsboro. The Cooper Bulldogs visit the Chisum Mustangs. The Como-Pickton Eagles go to Winona. The Commerce Tigers will bring in Grand Saline. The Emory Rains Wildcats host Dallas Lincoln, and the Campbell Indians bring in Heritage Christian.

—

The American League Championship Series is set after the New York Yankees eliminated defending AL Champion, Cleveland, last night 5-2. The Yanks will advance to face the Houston Astros to decide who will go to the World Series. In the National League, the Washington Nationals even the NLDS at two games apiece after shutting out the Cubs, 5-0. The Nationals and Cubs wrap up their series tonight with the winner advancing to face Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish, and the L-A Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:08 .

—

The Dallas Mavericks play their second to last tune-up game tonight in Atlanta against the Hawks. That game will be followed up with a back to back in Charlotte tomorrow night. The regular season, for the Mavs, begins on Wednesday the 18th against Atlanta at the American Airline Center in Dallas. Tip-off this evening is set for 6:30 .

—