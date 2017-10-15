Daingerfield State Park’s Halloween Bash

The Second Annual Halloween Funfest set for Daingerfield State Park on October 20 and 21.

Daingerfield, TX— Daingerfield State Park is celebrating fall and Halloween with the Second Annual Halloween Funfest. It wouldn’t be Halloween without pumpkin carving. On Friday (Oct 20) between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, drop your best jack-o-lanterns off at the park’s Gift Shop. Your creations will be judged and help decorate for the “Pumpkin Carving Contest.” Winners are announced Saturday (Oct 21) at 7:00 pm. The fun begins on Friday (Oct 20) starting at 6:30 pm with a “Dog Costume Contest.” Dress your dogs in their best Halloween threads and bring them out to the park. Judging will occur at the historic Pavilion and winners are announced Friday (Oct 20) at 7:00 pm. On Saturday (Oct 21) beginning at 6:00 pm, a “Kids Costume Contest” will be judged. Kids come wearing your best Halloween trick-or-treat gear to the Pavilion. Judges will consider multiple age groups of 0-3, 4-7, and 8-12. They will announce winners at 7:00 pm Saturday.

While the judging is underway both nights, a creepy educational program by Dracula titled “Creatures of the Night – BATS” will be presented overlooking the lake. The CTET Dance Group will open the “Carnival Games” and the “Haunted Trail” with a “Processional of the Undead.” The group will also perform the “Tell of the Soul” at 8:00 pm each evening under the lights. The “Carnival Games” will have candy and prizes which run from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm nightly. Beginning at the Pavilion, the “Haunted Trail” will be a spine-chilling hike where hiker will experience spooks and creatures of your nightmares! The trail will be open from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm each night. The park has extended hours of operations both evenings till 11:00 pm.

Bring a picnic and enjoy the day before the event in our newly enhanced day-use area. Rent a paddleboat, kayak, canoe or johnboat with or without a motor and cruise the lake enjoying the developing fall colors. Fish off our pier. The swimming area is still open even with the cooling water temperatures for a refreshing dip in the spring-fed waters of Lake Daingerfield. Hike our trails or just relax under a giant shade tree recharging your soul! So much to do even before the Halloween Funfest begins!