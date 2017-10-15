ASC Players Of The Week

Hover, Fuller, Holman & Childress Named ASC Football Players of the Week

Frederick Hover of Southwestern, Brazos Fuller of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Keyshawn Holman of Texas Lutheran and Reese Childress of Hardin-Simmons earn the ASC Football Players of the Week for week seven.

Games: October 14, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Frederick Hover, QB, Jr., Southwestern

Southwestern junior quarterback Frederick Hover (McAllen, Texas / McAllen HS) accounted for seven touchdowns including passing, rushing and receiving TD in the Pirates’ 60-31 win at Belhaven. He threw for 211 yards and four scores on 9-of-12 passing. He also ran for 201 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns. Hover also caught a 32-yard touchdown pass to finish with 412 yards of total offense. Hover claimed his second Offensive Player of the Week award of the season.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brazos Fuller, DT, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defensive tackle Brazos Fuller (Alvarado, Texas / Alvarado HS) tied for the team led with six total tackles, two solos, and had 1.5 tackles, for a loss in the top-ranked Cru’s 65-0 victory against Howard Payne. He also forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and held the Yellow Jackets to just 21 passing yards and 110 yards of total offense.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Keyshawn Holman, LB, Fr., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran University freshman linebacker Keyshawn Holman (Orange, Texas / West Orange-Stark HS) recorded two sacks for 24 yards and eight tackles – five solo – in the Bulldogs’ 41-34 road win over East Texas Baptist. He helped TLU hold the Tigers scoreless in the fourth quarter and rally from a 13-point deficit to win.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Reese Childress, PR/P, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior punt returner/punter Reese Childress (Abilene, Texas / Abilene HS) tied a school record with a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in the #5 Cowboys’ 35-10 road win at Sul Ross State. He also punted four times for a 43.3 yard average with a long of 51 and one-punt inside the 20.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior wide receiver T.J. Josey (Angleton, Texas / Angleton HS) accounted for three total touchdowns in three quarters in the top-ranked Cru’s 65-0 win over Howard Payne. He caught three passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 34-yard score on a double reverse.

Belhaven University freshman wide receiver Quan Jones recorded 12 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown in the Blazers’ 60-31 loss to Southwestern University.

Texas Lutheran junior quarterback Kyle Grona (Fredericksburg, Texas / Fredericksburg HS) led the Bulldogs to a 41-34 win at East Texas Baptist with 28 rushes for 130 yards and four touchdowns and was 16-for-30 passing for 183 yards and a 40-yard TD. Grona scored the game-winning TD with a one-yard plunge into the end zone with a minute left in the game.

Hardin-Simmons senior running back Xavier Jones (College Station, Texas / A&M Consolidated HS) ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in his first career start.

Louisiana College junior quarterback D’Ondre Joseph (Kenner, La. / Riverdale HS) accounted for 298 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the in Wildcats’ 52-34 win against McMurry. Joseph threw for 181 yards and four TDs on 14-of-26 passing. He also ran 12 times for 117 yards and a score.

Defensive

East Texas Baptist University senior linebacker Ty Parsons (Rowlett, Texas / Dallas Christian) recorded a career-high 20 tackles, 11 solos, with a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry in the Tigers’ 41-34 loss to Texas Lutheran.

Belhaven senior linebacker Denarrius Noel (Utica, Miss. / Hinds Agricultural HS) led the Blazers with 11 solo tackles and a sack for seven yards.

Hardin-Simmons senior linebacker Josh White (Springtown, Texas / Springtown HS) recorded 12 tackles with two for a loss of three yards in the #5 Cowboys’ 35-10 win over Sul Ross State. White helped the HSU defense hold the Lobos to just 230 yards of total offense.

Southwestern senior defensive back Nik Kelly (League City, Texas / Clear Falls HS) had a team-high nine tackles and three pass breakups in the Pirates’ 60-31 victory at Belhaven.

Louisiana College junior linebacker Orel Ledet Jr. (Breaux Bridge, La. /Breaux Bridge HS) picked off a pass for a 49-yard return that set up a Wildcat touchdown. He also made nine tackles – five solos – with one for a loss in their 52-34 victory over McMurry.

Special Teams

East Texas Baptist graduate student kicker/punter Ryan Travis (Jacksonville, Texas / Jacksonville HS) hit a pair of field goals and was 4-for-4 on extra points in the Tigers’ 41-34 defeat to Texas Lutheran. Travis made field goals of 30 and 43 yards, which was the second longest of his career, and averaged 61 yards per kickoff.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior punt returner Bryce Wilkerson (Tyler, Texas / Lee HS) returned six punts for an average of 21.0 yards. His returns set up one Cru touchdown, and one return for a TD called back due to a penalty in the #1 Cru’s 65-0 win against Howard Payne.

Louisiana College junior kicker Curtis Sebren (Dierks, Ark. / Dierks HS) was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts in the Wildcats’ 52-34 win against McMurry. He also hit a 32-yard field goal.