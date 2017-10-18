Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 18)

Felony Arrests:

Zachary Bridgers

Paris Police arrested Zachary Bridgers, 30, of Paris, on a bond surrender warrant regarding a felony debit card abuse. Officer took Bridgers into custody at 11:40 pm Tuesday at his residence.

Police arrested Pati Dunagan, 45, of Paris, at Lamar County Probation Office around 8:45 am. This felony arrest was the result of an investigation which started in August of this year regarding the fraudulent use of another’s identification. Around 10:00 am officers arrested Cody Clausius, 29, of Paris, at the same location for four motions to revoke probation warrants.

Officers arrested Arnulfo Mercado, 31, of Paris, at the State Parole Office Tuesday afternoon 1:47 for a parole violation warrant.

Officials went to the house of Dana Reed, 35, of Paris, and arrested her on a bond surrender warrant issued regarding a felony credit/debit card abuse charge.

Tuesday morning just after 11:00, officers responded to a deceased person in the 700 block of 3rd SW. An investigation is continuing while awaiting results from an autopsy. Reportedly the incident involves a possible suicide.

Officers responded to 98 calls for service while arresting six people.