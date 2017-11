A former nurse at the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the death of a diabetic female inmate. Brittany Danae Johnson, 27, was originally charged with misdemeanor negligent homicide but the charge was upgraded to felony manslaughter. Johnson allegedly refused to take a female inmate to the medical unit, despite knowing that her blood sugar level was high. An autopsy showed the woman had a blood sugar level of more than 800.