Fire heavily damaged Brock Remodeling and Flooring on FM 21 in the Blodgett Community of Titus County on FM 21 near Lake Bob Sandlin State Park Tuesday afternoon. When the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, the building was fully engulfed. The building was still smoldering as of about 6:00 last night. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire has not been determined.