TAMUC – Football

Lions hold steady at seventh in NCAA Regional Rankings.

INDIANAPOLIS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is ranked seventh in this week’s NCAA Division II South Central Regional Rankings, which were released Wednesday by the NCAA.

The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland, and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The winner of each conference’s postseason tournament receives an automatic bid into the NCAA Regional Tournament, as well as the other five top-ranked teams in the regional rankings.

The Lions are currently 18-10 entering the final weekend of the regular season. A&M-Commerce split road action last week with a loss at Western New Mexico and a win at Eastern New Mexico. This ranking also includes a win on Tuesday, October 31, against Cameron.

The Lions have won 12 of their last 15 matches and are 4-4 against teams in the current South Central Regional Rankings. The Lions split their season series against Tarleton State, Angelo State, and A&M-Kingsville and have a win against West Texas A&M and a loss to Colorado School of Mines.

A&M-Commerce closes out the regular season with a pair of crucial matches in the Field House on Friday and Saturday. The Lions host UT-Permian Basin at 7:00 p.m. Friday on “Dollar Night.” Admission and select concessions for the match will be $1. The Lion Champions Fund for Senior Spike Day covers admission for Senior Day at 2:00 p.m. Saturday against West Texas A&M. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the match to celebrate senior class.

NCAA South Central Regional Rankings – Nov. 8