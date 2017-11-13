Choctaw Collecting Food Items

Choctaw Child Centers Collecting Food Items

A year ago Choctaw Nation childcare programs launched a canned food drive for families in need. It was so successful in helping homes get through the holiday season that it is underway again.

Amanda Johnson, Director of Head Start and Child Care for the Choctaw Nation, said, “Last year was the first time we held the food drive. We were able to give baskets to our Head Start families and the rest we shared with local churches and food banks.”

The drive started Nov. 7 and will continue through Nov. 17. All non-perishable food items are welcome. Anyone may drop off food at the collection boxes found in each Head Start and Child Care Center.

Choctaw casinos and health facilities have also set up drop boxes for Choctaw Nation employees to make donations, Johnson said, adding that their help has been overwhelming.

The drive is going on across all 10-and-a-half counties of the Choctaw Nation service area in southeastern Oklahoma. Johnson is quick to note that the donations stay in the local area.

“All of the food collected will remain in the community in which donated,” Johnson said. There are 15 Head Start programs and Child Care facilities in southeastern Oklahoma.

For information, contact the nearest center or call Johnson at 800-522-6170, Ext. 2436.