The 48th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest will be at Buford Park on tomorrow. Stew service will begin at 10:45 am, and quart sales begin at 11:30 am. Stew tickets are already on sale at all local banks and at the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are All-You-Can-Eat Stew for $5.00 each. T-shirts will also be available for $10 each.