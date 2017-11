James Paul Stewart

Harrison County Jail

A 31-year-old East Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors. James Paul Stewart, of Hallsville, pleaded guilty in Harrison County to four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The victims were a 10-year-old boy and two girls ages eight and six. Stewart will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.