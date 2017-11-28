Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 28)

David Brooks

Monday evening Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of W Henderson. Allegedly a male suspect had attempted to stab two people with a knife and then assaulted one of the people by hitting that person in the face and ribs. The suspect fled to a residence in the 1200 block of NW 18th. Police arrested David Brooks, 47, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tuesday morning around 2:00, officers responded to the 3200 block of Bonham on an unauthorized use of a vehicle. Reportedly a known suspect had taken the complainant’s 2002 Ford Taurus without consent. Rockwall Police Department recovered the car. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Nov 28) A.M. on November 28, 2017.