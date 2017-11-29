What’s Trending?

NBC terminated Matt Lauer as their co-anchor on “Today” show for more than 20 years. The termination followed sexual misconduct allegations.
Hallsville and Mt Pleasant school boards fire two separate teachers. Coach Dean McDaniel accepted a plea Tuesday in his 2015 case involving charges of indecency with a child and improper student-teacher relationship.
In Mt Pleasant, the School Board fired Justin Choate a Junior High School history teacher and football coach Monday. He allegedly had an inappropriate communication with more than one student. The Child Protective Services, Texas Education Agency, and District Attorney are investigating the charges.