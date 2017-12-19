High School Hoops Plus Mavs Fall To Suns

Area high school basketball teams will be on the court tonight .

—

Paris – The Prairiland Patriots and Chisum Mustangs begin district play this evening. Prairiland welcomes in the Chapel Hill Red Devils to Patriot Gym while the Mustangs travel to play Como-Pickton. The North Lamar Panthers will be on the road to face the Hugo Buffalo in a non-district contest. The Cooper Bulldogs host Mt Vernon, and Last night the Paris Wildcats were in action beating the Greenville Lions 58-49.

—

Mount Pleasant – This evening the Mt Pleasant Tigers will be on their home court at Willie Williams Gym as they open district play against the Hallsville Bobcats. Chapel Hill hits the road to face the Prairiland Patriots. While Mt. Vernon makes the trip to Cooper to play the Bulldogs.

Last night the Mt Pleasant Board of Trustees selected Ritchie Pinckard to become the schools Athletic Director and Head Football coach. Pinckard, who comes from Ennis ISD, has a history with the Tigers as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2008-2010. He’ll officially join the district on January, 5.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats are at home to open district play bringing in the Pine Tree Pirates. The Wildcats are 15-1 on the season as they officially begin their playoff march tonight . The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats also begin their post-season journey as they travel to Longview to visit the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. The Mt Vernon Tigers will be taking a trip to Cooper to face the Bulldogs, and the 15-2 Yantis Owls look to continue their success when they host Christian Home Educators of Sulphur Springs.

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks stumble in the 2nd half to lose to the Phoenix Suns, 97-91. Harrison Barnes was the only Mav with a hot hand dropping in 26 points as the Mavs as a team shot under 35% from the field. Dallas falls to 8-23 on the season. The second worst winning percentage in the NBA ahead of Atlanta. The Mavs return to the court tomorrow night against Detroit.

—

Dallas Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott, returned to team activities yesterday ending his six-game suspension. Elliott had been accused of committing acts of domestic violence in the summer of 2016. The Cowboys went 3-3 in his absence. Elliott is expected to get a heavy workload on Sunday against Seattle.

—

And Texas Rangers pitcher, Cole Hamels, is making off-season headlines for all the right reasons. The Rangers ace had donated his nearly $10 million dollar Missouri mansion. Camp Bardabas receives the land of 100 acres and the estate, a day camp program for kids with chronic illnesses and special needs. No kids are turned away from the camp.