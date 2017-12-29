LeTourneau University – Sports

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KERRVILLE, Texas – After overcoming a 13 point halftime deficit to tie the game with 5:39 left in the game, the LeTourneau University women’s basketball team fell short of completing a comeback. It was in a 66-61 neutral court loss to Texas Lutheran University at the SCAC/ASC Crossover Tournament in Kerrville, Texas on Friday, December 29.

LETU is now 2-8 on the year following their third single-digit loss of the year while the Bulldogs improved to 4-6 overall.

A total of five lead changes happened in the opening 10 minutes of action with both teams coming out of the gates early on and trying to stick to their style of play. Senior Savannah Cummings would manage to get the YellowJackets off to a quick start by scoring five straight points to tie the game at 8-8 with 6:51 remaining in the first quarter before adding another three consecutive points to give LETU an 11-10 lead. LeTourneau would then manage to hold onto the lead up until the final seconds of the opening period when Stacey Radtke would hit a jumper to give Texas Lutheran a 15-13 lead.

Second quarter woes ended up putting LETU in a double-digit deficit as Ashley Reed would score on a layup before going through a 3:17 scoreless drought that saw TLU open up a 22-15 lead. Three-point shooting extended the Bulldog lead to 10 at 27-17 with 5:57 remaining in the first half with the edge getting pushed to as high as 15 points. Keauna Whitfield would give LETU a spark at the end of the half by getting a steal and layup to pull LeTourneau back to 39-26.

LETU opened up the second half in a much different fashion than the way the second quarter started, scoring the first eight points of the half to pull within five at 39-34 on a Sha’Donnaver Young jumper before TLU hit one of their eight three’s in the game to push the lead back to eight. Reed and Cummings would take over once again after seeing the YellowJackets fall behind by 10, scoring eight of LeTourneau’s next 10 points to get LETU within three at 48-45 before heading into the fourth trailing by a score of 50-48.

LETU would manage to stay in a single possession throughout the opening minutes of the fourth quarter before Reed hit her fifth trey of the game to give LeTourneau their first lead of the second half at 53-52. Cummings would then add a layup to put the edge at three before TLU used their potent three-point attack to tie the game at 55-55 heading into the final five minutes of the game.

Free throws became crucial down the stretch, with nine of the final 16 points of the game coming from the charity stripe as TLU would see Cami Davis hit three consecutive free throws to break a 59-59 deadlock. Following an offensive rebound and layup by Young to pull LETU within one at 62-61, Texas Lutheran would respond with a layup to take a three-point lead with 12 seconds remaining. LeTourneau would get one final shot at a game-tying three that would bounce off the front of the rim and into the hands of TLU’s Abby Hroch who would ice the game with a pair of free throws.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half going 10-42 from the field,” said head coach Cassi Rozanskiin a post-game interview. “I was proud of the fight in the second half to come back and give ourselves a chance.” “There were a couple plays down the stretch where a few calls didn’t go our way that hurt us and we weren’t able to bounce back from, but I am proud of the fight our girls had today.”

LETU saw opportunities with a total of 17 second-chance points in the game, but the YellowJackets would finish just 21-75 (28 percent) from the field and hit only five of 18 (27.8 percent) of their shots from beyond the arc. Texas Lutheran knocked in 22 of 52 (42.3 percent) of their shots from the field and scored 22 points in the paint to overcome a 52-37 rebounding deficit.

Reed led all players in the game with 17 points and added three rebounds while Cummings tacked on 16 points and had 11 rebounds to record a double-double. Whitfield joined Cummings with a double-double of her own after scoring 11 points and hauling in 10 boards while Young hauled in 11 rebounds as well. Davis led Texas Lutheran by 13 points.

LETU will get a chance to rebound tomorrow evening when they take on host school Schreiner University at 6 p.m. in their second game of the SCAC/ASC Crossover Tournament.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KERRVILLE, Texas – Facing a 24 point deficit with just 16:31 remaining in the game, the LeTourneau University men’s basketball team would finally find a way to shake off the long holiday break. They rallied by outscoring Texas Lutheran 54-27 in the final 15 minutes to come away with a 100-97 victory at the SCAC/ASC Holiday Crossover Challenge hosted by Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas on Friday, December 29.

The victory now puts LETU at 8-2 overall this season and 5-1 in non-conference action while the Bulldogs fell to 4-6 overall.

A slow start would not be an issue initially for LeTourneau, with the YellowJackets jumping out and scoring the first four points of the game before seeing TLU tie the game at 6-6 and again at 8-8 just four minutes into the game. Texas Lutheran’s early lead of the game would come at the 15:20 mark in the first half as part of a 17-2 run that gave the Bulldogs a 23-12 lead with 12:07 remaining in the first half. The double-digit lead wouldn’t last long for TLU. LeTourneau would come back with an 11-0 run that would include three straight triples to cut the lead 25-23 with 7:37 remaining in the first half. Then Texas Lutheran once again would go on an extensive run by outscoring LETU 29-12 the rest of the way in the first half and take a 54-35 lead into the locker room.

Six straight points for LETU would open up the second half and cut the TLU lead to 54-40, but it would again be a short spurt as the Bulldogs would respond with a 12-2 run to open up a 66-42 lead while looking to run away with the game. LeTourneau would find themselves looking for a spark to start cutting into the lead knowing that they had just over 16 minutes remaining in regulation when an Alec Colhofftriple managed to jump-start the YellowJacket rally.

A 13-0 run over the next three minutes of game action saw LeTourneau pull within 11 at 70-59 as Texas Lutheran would endure a 3:37 scoring drought. LETU managed to get the deficit to single digits on a pair of Justin Moore free throws as three-point shooting once again came into the fold with Moore and Nate West connecting on back-to-back three’s to pull LeTourneau within two at 75-73. The YellowJackets reclaimed the lead for the first time in the second half when West would hit another triple with 9:24 remaining in regulation before seeing things go back-and-forth for the next several minutes.

Neither team would be able to stake a lead larger than six points in the final eight minutes of regulation with Texas Lutheran reclaiming the lead and holding onto it until a pair of West free throws with 4:53 remaining gave LETU an 87-86 lead. The free throws would be part of eight straight points for LeTourneau to take their largest lead of the game with just 3:05 remaining in the game. TLU managed to keep things interesting by cutting the game to a one-point deficit on a pair of Jackson Willoughby free throws, but Colhoff would manage to slip into the lane and get a layup to put LETU up by a score of 98-95 with 1:06 remaining. Colhoff and Sam Talbert then managed to hit one of two free throws each in separate trips to the free throw line which would allow for LETU to escape with the comeback victory as Texas Lutheran saw a 35-foot game-tying three hit off the backboard as time expired.

“I’m proud of our guys for showing tremendous heart in the second half and always believing they could get over the hump and win despite being down 24,” said head coach Dan Miller in a post-game interview. “You could tell we haven’t played a game in a while and TLU played an excellent first half while shooting lights out.” “At halftime, I challenged our guys to play with passion on defense and loose on offense which they responded and answered the call.” “That is a good TLU team that we found a way to get a win over today.”

Shooting the ball at a 59.46 percent (22-37) clip in the second half, LETU managed to finish 35-72 (48.6 percent) from the field while knocking down 21 of 25 (84 percent) free throws. LeTourneau also managed to hold a 37-33 advantage on the glass in the game and score 46 points in the paint along with 19 second-chance points.

West would lead all players with 24 points in the game and add four assists and six steals while Caylab Herrera and Colhoff each had 19 points. Moore pitched in 17 points and nine rebounds while Caleb Loggins rounded out all five starters in double-figures with 11 points and five boards. TLU was led by a team-high 23 points from Alex Cage while Sebastian Andrade had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Tomorrow will round out non-conference action for the YellowJackets this year when LETU takes on host Schreiner University at 4 p.m. in the SCAC/ASC Holiday Challenge.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director