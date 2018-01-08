High School Basketball And NFL Playoffs

Area high school basketball teams have their sights set for the postseason as district play continues on.

Paris – The Prairiland Patriots win a rivalry game at home over the Chisum Mustangs Friday night, 58-55. The Lady Patriots sneak by the Lady Mustangs as well to stay on pace for the post-season, 44-39. The Paris Lady Cats fall to Liberty Eylau, 72-57 while the North Lamar Panatherettes drop their game to Pleasant Grove, 53-46. In the non-district play, the Paris Wildcats beat Life Oak Cliff, 68-33.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers remain perfect in their playoff pursuit with a win over Marshall, 86-49. The Mt Vernon Tigers pick up a win over the Winnsboro Raiders, 60-37, improving to 20-1 on the season and 3-0 in the district. The Lady Tigers, however, fall to the Winnsboro girls, 63-58. Teams return to action tomorrow night featuring Mt Vernon’s boys and girls as they take on the Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils in Mt Vernon.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats continue their dominant season with a win over the Texas High Tigers, 63-48. The Lady Cats edge out the Lady Tigers 47-44 to improve to 5-0 in their march to the postseason. The Mt Vernon Tigers pick up a win over the Winnsboro Raiders, 60-37, improving to 20-1 on the season and 3-0 in the district. The Lady Tigers fall to the Winnsboro girls, 63-58. Meanwhile, North Hopkins notches a win over Trenton Friday night, 47-37.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks come up short against the New York Knicks, 100-96. Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 25 points and seven rebounds, but it wouldn’t be enough as Dallas drops to 13-28 on the season. The Mavs look to bounce back tomorrow night when they host the Orlando Magic.

The NFL playoffs kicked off this weekend with the Wildcard Round. On Saturday the Tennessee Titans edge out the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-21, while the Atlanta Falcons eliminate the L-A Rams, 26-13. Yesterday the Jacksonville Jaguars win a thriller against Buffalo, 10-3 and the New Orleans Saints take down the Carolina Panthers, 31-26. In the Divisional Round on Saturday the Falcons play the Eagles while the Titans take on the Patriots. On Sunday , the Jags play the Steelers and the Saints are up against the Vikings.

