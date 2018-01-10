High School Basketball Results Along With The Mavericks

High school basketball teams were on the floor last night continuing district play while other wrapped up their non-district schedule.

—

Paris – The Paris Lady Cats notch a win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates, 64-41. The North Lamar Pantherette’s fall to Liberty Eylau, 45-33. The Chisum Mustang boys fall in overtime at the hands of Winnsboro, while the Prairiland Patriots are edged out by Como-Pickton, 53-48. The North Lamar boys fall to Princeton last night 50-29. The North Lamar boys begin district play this Saturday at home with the crosstown showdown against the Paris Wildcats.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers pick up a huge win on the road defeating district rival Texas High 70-65. The Tigers improve to 4-0 to set up a matchup for first place this weekend against the Sulphur Springs Wildcats. The Mt Vernon and Chapel Hill boys and girls split their games last night with the Mt Vernon boys winning a defensive battle, 39-34 to remain unbeaten in district play. The Chapel Hill Girls stay undefeated with a decisive 59-41 victory over the Purple Lady Tigers.

—

Saltillo falls to Wolfe City, 46-42, and this weekend will be a battle for early district supremacy when they unbeaten Sulphur Springs Wildcats travel down I 30 to take on the Mt. Pleasant Tigers on Friday night.

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks snapped a three-skid beating the Orlando Magic, 114-99. The oldest player on the team, Dirk Nowitzki, along with the youngest player on the team, Dennis Smith Jr. scored 20 points apiece for the Mavs. Dallas scored 71 second-half points to pull away from Orlando and improve to 14-28 on the season.

—

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors return to the floor tonight with forward Kevin Durant needing just 25 points to reach 20,000 for his career. At age 29, Durant would become the 2nd youngest player to reach 20,000 career points behind only LeBron James and the fifth player to ever reach the milestone before turning 30 along with James, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, and Michael Jordan. Durant is in his 11th year in the league out of the University of Texas.

—

And in college hoops, the ninth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners grab a big win over 8th ranked Texas Tech, 75-65. Second-ranked West Virginia stays atop the Big 12 standings by edging out Baylor, 57-54, while 12th ranked Kansas defeats notches a win over Iowa State, 83-78.