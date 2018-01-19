AGENDA

Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting

January 25, 2018

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 am, Thursday (Jan 25) at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting held Thursday, October 26, 2017, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewal by Luminant Generation Company, LLC to authorize the continued operation of the Lamar Power Plant, located at 3205 FM 137 in Paris, Lamar County, Texas. (See page 6 – to be presented by staff member Paul Prange) Regular Business

Item 6. Review and consider authorizing the Executive Director, as the ATCOG Authorized Official, to apply to the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, for the purchase of Juvenile Justice

Services Project for FY 2019. (See attachment 1 – page 8) (To be presented by staff member Patricia Haley)

Item 7. Review and consider approval of the ATCOG Rural Transit District (RTD) Drug & Alcohol Testing Policy and Procedures Manual, as mandated by the Federal Transit Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation, as specified by the Code of Federal Regulations. (See attachment 2 – page 10) (To be presented by staff member Nancy Hoehn.)

Item 8. Review and consider approval of the appointment of one new member to the Area Agency on Aging Regional Advisory Council. (See attachment 3 – page 58) (To be presented by staff member Lisa Reeve)

Other Business

Item 9. Review and discuss draft resolutions concerning 9-1-1 rural addressing and road naming to be presented to each county’s Commissioner’s Court for approval shortly. (See attachment 4 – page 59) (To be presented by staff member Mary Beth Rudel)

Item 10. Discussion of urban/rural transit boundaries and policies regarding TRAX. (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 11. Discussion regarding 2018 NADO Washington Policy Conference. (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 12. Discussion regarding the retirement of Director of Administration and organizational chart. (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 13. Executive Director’s Report (For information only – see page 65) (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

• Finance Report

• CSEC Single Audit Report – 911

• Area Agency on Aging RAC Minutes

• Criminal Justice RAC Bylaws, local priorities, and score sheets

Announcements

The next Board of Directors Meeting will be held Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the ATCOG Office, hosted by Executive Director Chris Brown and ATCOG Staff.