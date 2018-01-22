Shooting At Italy’s School Injures 15-Year-Old Girl

A 15-year-old student was injured in a shooting at her high school in Ellis County Monday morning and a 16-year-old boy, also a student at the school, is in custody, sheriff’s officials said. The school reported an active shooter about 8:00 am at Italy High School, in the Italy Independent School District.

Early reports indicated the suspect is a 16-year-old boy. He was located and arrested by Italy Police and DPS troopers without incident, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. (NBC 5 DFW)