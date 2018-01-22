ASC – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Whitley & Martin Named ASC Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

East Texas Baptist senior Darrice Whitley and Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Shaq Martin earn the Player of the Week awards for week nine of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 15-20, 2018

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Darrice Whitley, Sr., F, East Texas Baptist

East Texas University senior forward Darrice Whitley (Pineville, La.) led the Tigers to a 3-0 week, averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He scored a career-high 31 points in a 96-93 win at LeTourneau in a battle of top teams in the ASC East. Whitley also pulled down nine rebounds, dished out four assists and went 7-of-10 from three-point territory. He then scored 17 points against Louisiana College and eight points at Belhaven. Whitley shot 54.5 percent (11-of-18) from the field and 11-of-18 from outside in the three contests.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Shaq Martin, Jr., F, Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Shaq Martin (Killeen, Texas) matched his career-high with 21 points to lead the Cru to a 102-98 win over Concordia Texas. He went 8-of-12 from the field to go with four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in his second start of the season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

The University of Texas at Tyler senior guard Josh Tatum (Keller, Texas) scored 20 points with three rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Patriots’ 73-59 win at UT Dallas. He shot 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-for-4 from three-point range, and was 5-for-6 at the free throw line.

Louisiana College junior forward Devon Washington (Houston, Texas) averaged a double-double of 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as the Wildcats lost a pair of contests. He went 7-for-7 en route to 16 points and 11 boards at LeTourneau. Washington recorded 19 points and nine rebounds at East Texas Baptist. For the week, he shot 72.7 percent (16-for-22) from the field.

Belhaven University sophomore guard Isiah Brown (Pearl, Miss.) averaged 17.0 points per game in the Blazers’ two losses this week. He scored 23 points with five rebounds against LeTourneau and had 11 points with four assists against East Texas Baptist.

University of the Ozarks freshman guard Joey Hall (Garfield, Ark.) drilled a trio of three-points en route to a season-high 16 points against UT Dallas. He finished 4-for-5 from the field and 5-of-5 at the line to go with a pair of rebounds and two assists.

LeTourneau University junior forward Caleb Loggins (Lewisville, Texas) helped the YellowJackets maintain a tie for first in the ASC East by going 2-1 last week. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Against ETBU, he posted 16 points, six boards, four assists, three blocks and a pair of steals. Loggins helped LeTourneau set a new ASC record in field goal percentage by going 10-of-11 from the field for 24 points in a 115-88 win at Belhaven. He finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in a one-point victory versus Louisiana College.

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Dimitrius Underwood (Mesquite, Texas) averaged a double-double with 17.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per outing in a split for the Comets. He scored 15 points and grabbed 14 boards in a loss to UT Tyler. Underwood then had 20 points and nine rebounds in a 77-62 win over Ozarks.

WEST DIVISION

Concordia University Texas junior guard Ephriam Price III (Lake Charles, La.) tied his career-high with 34 points in a 102-98 loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor. He also had two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the game while shooting 12-of-25 from the floor and 5-of-12 from three-point range.

McMurry University sophomore guard Zacc Carter (Dallas, Texas) helped the War Hawks to a 1-1 record by averaging 16.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He scored 23 points with seven rebounds in an 83-73 win at Howard Payne.

Howard Payne University senior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas) averaged 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in a pair of losses for the Yellow Jackets. He posted 21 points, seven boards and five assists against Hardin-Simmons.

Sul Ross State University senior forward Caleb Thomasson (Ackerly, Texas) averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as the Lobos picked up a pair of wins. Against Hardin-Simmons, he went 10-of-12 from the field for 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds with two blocks.

Hardin-Simmons University sophomore guard Chris Barrett (Arlington, Texas) recorded 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per games as the Cowboys split on the road. He scored 15 points with five rebounds and six assists in a 75-64 win at Howard Payne. Barrett followed with 18 points, ten boards and three assists at Sul Ross State.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Pena & Matlock Named ASC Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

UT Dallas sophomore Victoria Pena and Howard Payne junior Valarie Matlock earn Players of the Week for week nine of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 15-20, 2018

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Victoria Pena, So., G, UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Victoria Pena (Helotes, Texas) earned her fourth Player of the Week award of the season by leading the Comets to a 2-0 mark and stretching their streak to nine wins. She averaged 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Pena had 23 points and 11 rebounds with four assists and three steals in a 55-48 win against UT Tyler. She then had 15 points, six boards, four assists and three steals in a 76-41 win against Ozarks.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Valarie Matlock, Jr., G, Howard Payne

Howard Payne University junior guard Valarie Matlock (Azle, Texas) scored a game-high 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals in a 75-62 win against McMurry that moved the Lady Jackets into a first-place tie in the ASC West. She also had 16 points, six boards and four assists in an 83-54 win against Hardin-Simmons. For the week, Matlock averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

The University of Texas at Tyler junior forward Bianca Valderrama (Corpus Christi, Texas) came off the bench to lead the Patriots with 11 points in a loss to UT Dallas. She went 5-for-8 from the field to go with five rebounds and a steal.

Louisiana College senior center Brooke Jones (Covington, La.) averaged 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in only 38 total minutes of action. She tallied 14 points in a loss at East Texas Baptist then had 14 points and nine boards in an 86-62 win at LeTourneau.

East Texas Baptist sophomore guard Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals per contest as the Tigers went 3-0 on the week. She scored 22 points with nine rebounds, four assists and six steals in an 80-63 win against Louisiana College. Childress added a career-high 25 points in a 61-47 victory at Belhaven. She went 12-for-12 from the free throw line in the three games.

LeTourneau University sophomore guard Alexandria Thorne (Flint, Texas) averaged 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in for the YellowJackets.

University of the Ozarks junior guard Hailey Ostrander (Alma, Ark.) posted 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a non-conference win against Arlington Baptist. She went 6-for-12 from the three-point line in the game.

Belhaven University junior guard AaLiyaha Thornton (Hernando, Miss.) led the Blazers to a split by averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. She had 14 points, five rebounds and dished out seven assists in a 57-41 win against LeTourneau. Thornton then recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists against East Texas Baptist.

WEST DIVISION

Concordia University Texas senior guard Jaela Dejean (Houston, Texas) scored 20 points with four rebounds, five assists and three steals in a loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor. With her effort, she became the ninth player in Tornado history to reach the 1,000 career point milestone.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard Meghan Turner (Midlothian, Texas) had 15 points and four assists to lead the Cru to a 78-68 win against Concordia Texas. She also had four assists and three rebounds in the game.

McMurry University sophomore forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) averaged a double-double of 21.0 points, and 10.0 rebounds as the War Hawks went 1-1. In a 74-54 win at Sul Ross State, she posted 22 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists. Reyna added 20 points, six rebounds and three steals at Howard Payne.

Hardin-Simmons University senior guard Danie Mabry (Winnsboro, Texas) recorded 13.5 points per contest in a pair of losses for the Cowgirls. She came up with 13 points and two steals at Howard Payne and 14 points with three steals at Sul Ross State.

Sul Ross State sophomore guard Erica Solomon-Powell (Conroe, Texas) helped the Lady Lobos to a 1-1 record with 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. She scored 17 points with a pair of steals against McMurry, then had nine points, five rebounds, and two steals in a 62-57 win against Hardin-Simmons.

ASC Announces Fall All-Academic Teams

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference on its 2017 Fall All-Academic honor roll recognized a total of 590 student-athletes from 13 member and two affiliate institutions. The teams were announced by the ASC office and included the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

To be eligible for ASC All-Academic honors, student-athletes must be classified academically as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student during the competition season and have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) as certified at the conclusion of the academic semester held by the ASC sports championship.

2017 ASC Fall All-Academic Teams

Men’s Cross Country

Name University Cl. Major Hometown Matthew Taylor Belhaven So. Exercise Science Madison, Miss. Owen Taylor Belhaven Sr. Accounting Fayette, Ala. Jiro Daniels Concordia Texas So. Kinesiology Kyle, Texas Andrew Frerichs Concordia Texas So. Communications Liberty Hill, Texas Beau Billings East Texas Baptist Jr. Biology Mansfield, Texas Nathanael Whisman East Texas Baptist So. Religion Katy, Texas Nathan McKendree Hardin-Simmons So. Ministry Keller, Texas Austin Coblentz LeTourneau Sr. Mechanical Engineering Stayton, Ore. Michael Field LeTourneau Jr. Mechanical Engineering Tega City, S.C. Alec Hanshaw McMurry So. Business Mansfield, Texas Latham Hensley McMurry So. Kinesiology Meridian, Texas Farouq Lakhani McMurry Jr. Psychology Katy, Texas Tyler Rohrman McMurry So. Biomedical Science Waller, Texas Brandtley Swires McMurry So. Mathematics Education Lefors, Texas David Winski McMurry Jr. Physics Katy, Texas Vince Apodaca Sul Ross State Jr. Business Administration Anthony, Texas Joseph Parker Sul Ross State Jr. Geology Burnet, Texas Robert Rodriguez Sul Ross State So. Biology Canutillo, Texas John Gabriel UT Dallas So. Finance Allen, Texas Anthony McNair UT Dallas Sr. Arts & Technology Kenosha, Wis. David Merz UT Dallas Sr. Mechanical Engineering Smithton, Ill. Nathan Musial UT Dallas So. Computer Engineering The Woodlands, Texas Alireza Nourani UT Dallas Jr. Political Science Plano, Texas Chris Reyna UT Dallas So. Finance Harlingen, Texas Blake Stroud UT Dallas So. Software Engineering Spring, Texas John Will UT Dallas Jr. Biomedical Engineering Virginia Beach, Va. Nathan Adams UT Tyler So. Mass Communications The Woodlands, Texas Conor Linekin UT Tyler Jr. Health & Kinesiology Cypress, Texas Will McIlroy UT Tyler So. Economics Weatherford, Texas Antonio Sanchez UT Tyler Sr. Accounting Van, Texas Justin Tokuz UT Tyler Sr. Finance Rockwall, Texas

Women’s Cross Country

Name University Cl. Major Hometown Lindsey DeShelter Belhaven So. Biochemistry Grand Rapids, Mich. Leslie Howe Belhaven So. Sports Medicine Tupelo, Miss. Brooklyn Schumaker Belhaven Sr. Biology Moscow, Idaho Alana Stanley Belhaven Sr. Communications Waynesboro, Miss. Jamie Wood Belhaven Sr. Classical Education Tyrone, N.Y. Sarah Parker Concordia Texas Jr. Kinesiology Katy, Texas Emily Villines Concordia Texas Jr. Mathematics Huntsville, Texas Brooklen Butler East Texas Baptist So. Hospitality Management Chireno, Texas Alyssa Cummings East Texas Baptist Jr. Child Development Linden, Texas Victoria Gutierrez East Texas Baptist Jr. Business Administration Santiago, Chile Chloe Hudson East Texas Baptist Jr. Chemistry Marshall, Texas Melissa Kidder East Texas Baptist Jr. University Studies San Antonio, Texas Paige Stevens East Texas Baptist Jr. Elementary Education Cochrane, Canada Katlynn Nichols Hardin-Simmons Jr. Ministry Keller, Texas Emily Olguin Hardin-Simmons Jr. Exercise Science Arlington, Texas Yulissa Rios Hardin-Simmons So. Finance Snyder, Texas Sydney Tencate Hardin-Simmons Jr. Criminal Justice Moran, Texas Ariel Thomas Hardin-Simmons So. Exercise Science Knob Knoster, Mo. Bridey Davis LeTourneau Jr. Kinesiology-Exercise Science

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner

American Southwest Conference