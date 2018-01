An East Texas man has been sentenced in Upshur County to 47 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder. Xavier Mumphrey, 19, of Kilgore, was described as the lone gunman who shot and killed 29-year-old Kendrick Lemichael Jackson. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Decorian Robbins, of Avinger, was previously sentenced to 40 years in the case. Devontay Hunter. 20, of Lone Star, and 20-year-old Alize Sharda McFall, of Kilgore, are also charged in Jackson’s death.