ASC – Sports

5 hours ago

ASC Announces Preseason Women’s Tennis Poll, Players Watch List

RICHARDSON, Texas – The University of Texas at Tyler and the University of Texas at Dallas have been picked to win the 2018 American Southwest Conference women’s tennis East and West Division titles, respectively, after a vote of the league’s head coaches announced by the conference office Wednesday

UT-Tyler received 72 points and seven out of 13 first-place votes to secure the top spot in the East Division. UT Dallas collected 82 points and ten first-place votes to lead the West Division.

East Texas Baptist University was picked second in the East Division with 69 points and six first-place votes. LeTourneau University (44), Belhaven University (40), University of the Ozarks (31) and Louisiana College (17), followed ETBU.

In the West Division, McMurry University received 70 points and one first-place vote to rank second. Hardin-Simmons University was third with 65 points and a first-place vote, followed by Concordia University Texas who won a first-place vote and 53 points. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (40), Howard Payne University (34) and Sul Ross State University (23) rounded out the West poll.

UT Tyler won the ASC East Division regular season title with a 4-0 record, while Hardin-Simmons took the West at 6-0. ETBU won the ASC Championship Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Championship Second Round

The ASC Women’s Tennis Preseason Watch List by the head coaches named 26 players. Among the players returning for the new season is All-Conference selection and reigning ASC East Freshman of the Year Elisa Kendall (Houston, Texas) from East Texas Baptist.

West Division Freshman of the Year Kathy Joseph (Williston, Vt.) of UT Dallas also returns, along with fellow All-West Divison selections Samantha Ritz (Rowlett, Texas) from McMurry and Michaela Ellison (Lampasas, Texas) from Hardin-Simmons.

The women’s tennis season will begin Saturday, January 27 when Howard Payne hosts Concordia Texas in a non-conference match.

2018 ASC Women’s Tennis Preseason Poll

East Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2017 Record (ASC)
1. UT Tyler (7) 72 13-9 (4-0)
2. East Texas Baptist (6) 69 19-5 (3-1)
3. LeTourneau 44 2-15 (2-2)
4. Belhaven # 40 14-6
5. Ozarks 31 4-16 (1-3)
6. Louisiana College 17 3-8 (0-4)

# Ineligible for 2018 ASC Championship/NCAA Tournament (Div. III Provisional)

West Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2017 Record (ASC)
1. UT Dallas (10) 82 5-8 (4-2)
2. McMurry % (1) 70 14-8 (5-1)
3. Hardin-Simmons (1) 65 15-7 (6-0)
4. Concordia Texas (1) 53 6-12 (3-3)
5. Mary Hardin-Baylor 40 1-11 (1-5)
6. Howard Payne 34 5-15 (2-4)
7. Sul Ross State 23 2-12 (0-6)

% Ineligible for 2018 ASC Championship/NCAA Tournament (Div. III Reclassifying)

2018 ASC Women’s Tennis Preseason Players to Watch

Players selected by their respective head coach

Name Cl. School
Jandaylia Lubin Jr. Belhaven
Macey Lea Fr. Belhaven
Justus Aarhus So. Concordia Texas
Camille Kempf So. Concordia Texas
Tess Willis Jr. East Texas Baptist
Elisa Kendall *E So. East Texas Baptist
Michaela Ellison W Sr. Hardin-Simmons
Abigail Kendall So. Hardin-Simmons
Breanna Hunt Sr. Howard Payne
Erin Blanchard Fr. Howard Payne
Terin Murray Jr. LeTourneau
Gracie Favela So. LeTourneau
Alexandra McKissick So. Louisiana College
Katie Brown So. Louisiana College
AshLee Montgomery Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor
Payton Burk Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor
Samantha Ritz W Jr. McMurry
Zayra Gomez Jr. McMurry
Imani Doyle Jr. Ozarks
Karlee Hart So. Ozarks
Alexa Gallardo Sr. Sul Ross State
Annette Posada Jr. Sul Ross State
Kathy Joseph W So. UT Dallas
Sindhu Ravula So. UT Dallas
Marissa Quevedo Sr. UT Tyler
Caitlyn Cox Fr. UT Tyler

2017 All-Conference*

2017 East Division E

2017 West Division W

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner

American Southwest Conference

