High School Basketball And AFC Takes Pro Bowl Honors

Area high school basketball teams were back on the floor Friday night.

Paris – The North Lamar Panthers grab a signature win beating Liberty Eylau on the road, 49-43. The Paris Wildcats edge out Pittsburg to stay on pace for a district title, 53-46. The Prairiland Patriots fall to Mt Vernon, 79-46 while Chisum is back in the playoff conversation with a 59-45 win over Cooper. Tomorrow will feature a pair of rivalry matchups as Paris hosts North Lamar in the Crosstown Showdown while the Chisum Mustangs bring in Prairiland.

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils handle their business over the Winnsboro Raiders. The boys win 73-56 and improve to 6-2 in district play while the Chapel Hill girls edge out a tough Winnsboro Lady Raider team, 52-47 and crown the Lady Devils as district champions. The Mt Pleasant Tigers pull away from Pine Tree, 82-57 to improve to 7-1. The Mt Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers take down Prairiland, 79-46 on the boy’s side and a 62-26 win for the girls. The Saltillo Lion improve to 3-1 after a 66-39 win over Sulphur Bluff. The Lady Lions remain unbeaten in district defeating the Lady Bears, 61-12.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats clamp down to shutout Marshall for the entire first half and go on to win, 53-25. The Lady Cats are crowned district champions after a 41-37 win over the Lady Mavs as well. The Mt Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers take down Prairiland, 79-46 on the boy’s side as the Tigers are also crowned district champions and a 62-26 win for the girls. The Saltillo Lions improve to 3-1 after a 66-39 win over Sulphur Bluff. The Lady Lions remain unbeaten in district defeating the Lady Bears, 61-12.

The Dallas Mavericks continue to slide suffering a 91-89 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. Harrison Barnes had 22 points and six rebounds for the Mavs, but Dallas has dropped nine of their last 12 games and is 16-34 on the season. The Mavs are back on their home court tonight at the American Airline Center to take on the Miami Heat. Tip-off is at 7:30 .

The Dallas Stars return from the All-Star breaks tomorrow to host a pivotal match against a Western Conference foe. The Stars bring in the L.A. Kings to the A-A-C with both teams looking to grab hold of playoff spots in the West. Dallas has 60 points on the season and currently hold the top wildcard spot in the conference, but the Kings are close behind with 57 points. Puck drop tomorrow night is at 7:30 .

And did you know, the NFL Pro-Bowl was played over the weekend? The AFC wins over the NFC,24-23. Tennessee Titans Tight End Delanie Walker and Denver Broncos Linebacker Von Miller were named MVPs. Meanwhile, Super Bowl 52 kicks off this Sunday evening between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.