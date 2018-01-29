TAMU-Texarkana’s 2018 Economic Outlook Dinner

A&M-Texarkana College of Business, Engineering, and Technology

2018 Economic Outlook Dinner to feature President of the Greater Houston Port Bureau

Captain Bill Diehl (Ret.)

TEXARKANA, Texas – Captain Bill Diehl (Ret.), President of the Greater Houston Port Bureau, will be the featured speaker at the 2018 Economic Outlook Dinner. Texas A&M University-Texarkana College of Business, Engineering, and Technology Tuesday, February 6th, in Eagle Hall of the University Center on the A&M-Texarkana campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas is hosting the event.

There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:00 p.m.

The impact of the Panama Canal expansion on the Port of Houston, future development of the I69 corridor, and more specifically, increased traffic flows through Texarkana is an exciting development. This year’s Economic Outlook Dinner speaker, Captain Bill Diehl (Ret.), is the President of the Greater Houston Port Bureau, and he will describe port operations and the predicted impact of the increased traffic flows and growth plans resulting from the Panama Canal expansion.

The Greater Houston Port Bureau is a maritime trade organization serving 210 member companies in the Houston region. The Port Bureau supplies its members with detailed vessel traffic information, market analysis, and maritime expertise in safety, security, and environmental issues. Before coming to the Port Bureau, Bill served 31 years in the Coast Guard, culminating in commanding the most significant operational unit in the Coast Guard: Sector Houston-Galveston. He has a Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan in Naval Architecture, Marine Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering, and is a registered Professional Engineer in Virginia.

This event once again promises to be informative and useful for business development in the Texarkana region.

Thank you for your continued support of the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, and your interest in our local, regional, and national economy.

Tickets for the Economic Outlook Dinner are $75 or $500 for a reserved table of eight. Event sponsorships are available for $1,000 and include logo placement on all event materials and one table of eight. All proceeds will be used to support the College endowment.

For more information on tickets and sponsorships, contact Dana Scott in the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology at (903) 223-3021 or Dana.Scott@tamut.edu or Jim Bynum at (903) 223-3191 or jbynum@tamut.edu.

A&M-Texarkana Office of Career Development to host American Etiquette Dinner

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Career Development will host an American Etiquette Dinner on February 8 in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium, University Center 3rd Floor, on the A&M-Texarkana campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas.

The event is from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM, includes a four-course meal and is open to the community and students. The cost is $25. There will be a reception at 5:30 PM, and dinner begins at 6:00 PM.

“The purpose of the etiquette dinner is to help prepare individuals to be more competitive in the professional world and more polished in the social world,” said Tina Boitnott, Director of Career Development. “The evening will be interactive in the instruction as well as questions and answers throughout the meal.”

Whether you are a seasoned professional looking to hone your skills or a student preparing for the professional world, there will be something for everyone!

To register, visit and pay online at www.tamut.edu/career-development.

The Office of Career Development provides opportunities for students to make the connection to the professional world. Along with the etiquette dinner, they offer networking events, eagle job shadow opportunities, mock interviews, resume and cover letter consultations, career counseling, and assessment, as well as career and internship fairs for students and alumni.

Other upcoming events:

March

6th | Prepare for the Fair (Leave Career & Internship Fair Stress Behind) | Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium | 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM – Professionals Practice and Share Techniques with Participants in an Interactive Fair Environment – Open to the Public

21st | Spring Career & Internship Fair | Eagle Hall | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Open to the Public