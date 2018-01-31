RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference has named 68 student-athletes as members of 2017 Fall Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams, which includes five LeTourneau University student-athletes.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognizes student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 13 ASC member institutions and two affiliate members select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport.

Seniors Korissa White (volleyball) and Austin Coblentz (men’s cross country) along with juniors Alec Wier (men’s soccer) and Sarah Harder(women’s soccer) and sophomore Alexis Segura (women’s cross country) were the YellowJacket representatives for the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams.

White played a vital role for the YellowJackets as part of the transition under first-year head coach Ashley Tiernan this past fall, serving as team captain while starting 29 of 32 matches. White led LETU in sets played (107), assists (578, 10th-most in single-season school history at LeTourneau) and was second on the team this past year with 33 service aces while finishing her three-year career at LeTourneau with 1,183 set assists (5th most in school history).

Coblentz was a model of consistency for the YellowJackets this past season, competing in all eight regular-season events for the YellowJackets while finishing outside of the top-45 just once in eight races. Competing in all eight races, Coblentz was one of only three LeTourneau runners to do so and had the second-best finish among LETU athletes at the ASC Championships.

Wier started all 14 games that he appeared in for the YellowJackets this past season, with the only two games that the junior missed coming due to injury. The Cypress, TX native tied for the team lead this past season in goals (4) and points (8) while letting off 30 shots and taking 14 shots on goal.

Harder was one of only two LETU players to start all 19 matches for the YellowJackets this past season, serving as a critical component to the LETU back line. With Harder playing as a defender, LeTourneau recorded nine wins (2nd most wins in a single-season at LETU) and allowed just 1.16 goals per game. Opponents this past season were held to a .084 shooting percentage against the YellowJackets and managed to let off only 13.8 shots per game.

Segura made great strides from last year’s performance in cross country, setting personal bests in each race she ran for the YellowJackets. Splitting time between cross country and soccer, Segura moved her focus to cross country late in the season and finished fourth at the American Southwest Conference Championships to garner first-team All-ASC honors before finishing 35th at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional with a time of 22:48.8. The top-40 regional finish was the junior’s second consecutive top-40 finish at an NCAA regional and was the third-best finish by an ASC athlete.

