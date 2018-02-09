Mt Pleasant Junior High Basketball

All Seventh-Grade Teams, Boy’s and Girl’s, Beat Texarkana Thursday Night.

The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers traveled to Texarkana yesterday to take on the Texas Middle School Lady Tigers. The eighth-graders both played very well but came up short in their final game of the season. Both eighth-grade teams have made tremendous strides this year and will be ready to begin their high school careers as freshmen next year. A big “Thank You” to Coach Macy Griner and Coach Margo Brown.

In the seventh-grade gym, the B-Team got things rolling by notching a victory against a team that had beaten them earlier in the season. Behind some aggressive drives to the bucket and excellent rebounding, the MP Lady Tigers finished off their season with a 17-9 win. Often, seventh-grade B-Team games can be a bit chaotic. But our 7B Lady Tigers were very organized on both ends of the floor. That is a testament to Coach Julie Rushing and our kids being coachable.

Finally, the Seventh-Grade A-Team Lady Tigers completed the season as Undefeated District Champions, 10-0 in District Play, and a perfect 15-0 on the season!!! Members of this team are #1 Morgan Brooks, #2 Char’Kenan Ellis, #3 Paris Beard, #4 Jenna Cook, #5 Kendall Walker, #10 Jamelah Miller, #11 Magali Roman, #13 Jordyn Hargrave, and Managers Yannin Santiago and Ashlie Castillo. (Photo Attached)

The Texarkana Lady Tigers came ready to play. After struggling to score in the first half, the MP Lady Tigers trailed 11-10 at halftime and were in some foul trouble. The second half, however, Mount Pleasant would not be denied their perfect season. Continuing to be aggressive on both ends of the floor, Mount Pleasant imposed their will and outscored Texarkana 19 to 9 over the last two quarters, winning 29-20. Scorers were Paris Beard (9), Jordyn Hargrave (8), Kendall Walker (7), Morgan Brooks (2), Magali Roman (2), and Char’Kenan Ellis (1).

It is an honor and privilege to get to teach and coach these kids at Mount Pleasant. And you teachers and coaches know what I mean. And getting to watch these kids have this type of season and getting to see the joy and sense of accomplishment on their faces is why we do what we do. GO MP!!!

Thank you to all those who supported us this season. We greatly appreciate it.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

Eighth-Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator