Le Tourneau University – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

PINEVILLE, La. – Trailing for a total of one minute, 15 seconds, the LeTourneau University men’s basketball team held off a scrappy Louisiana College team to come away with a 95-75 victory at the H.O. West Field House in Pineville, Louisiana on Thursday, February 8.

LeTourneau picked up their seventh straight win to improve to 19-3 overall and 13-2 in the American Southwest Conference while the Wildcats fell to 5-15 overall and 3-12 in the ASC.

“I am extremely proud of the guys for their focus on the road again tonight,” said head coach Dan Miller in a post-game interview. “Besides a brief run by Louisiana College in the second half, they showed focus for two halves tonight.” “We need to be a 40-minute team to accomplish our goals, and tonight we demonstrated that.”

Most of the damage for the YellowJackets would be done from beyond the arc as LETU outshot LC 11-5 from three in addition to holding a 19-10 advantage in points off turnovers. A tight rebounding battle saw LeTourneau hold a 39-37 lead on the glass, in addition to shooting 47.2 percent (34-for-72) from the field. Louisiana College could not overcome a 13-of-34 (38.2 percent) shooting percentage in the first half, finishing 27-for-63 (42.9 percent) from the floor.

LeTourneau used a balanced effort to pick up the victory, with sophomore Nate West leading the charge with 22 points and eight rebounds to go along with two assists in 38 minutes of action. Senior Alec Colhoff and junior Christian Seidl each pitched in 14 points while Caleb Loggins did a little bit of everything throughout the game (19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block). Louisiana College got a good chunk of their scoring from starter Devon Washington, who finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

A chance to close out the 2017-18 home schedule 8-1 is on the table for LETU on Saturday. That is when the YellowJackets play host to Belhaven University at 4:00 p.m. Before the game they will honor five seniors, with the game being the last time that they will put on a LeTourneau uniform inside of Solheim Arena.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PINEVILLE, LA. – A strong defensive effort in the first half would give the LeTourneau University women’s basketball team a four-point halftime lead before seeing host Louisiana College shoot over 50 percent from the floor in the second half to down the YellowJackets by a final score of 77-62 at the H.O. West Field House in Pineville, LA on Thursday, February 8.

LETU is now 4-18 overall and 1-14 in the American Southwest Conference while the Wildcats picked up their 12th win of the year to improve to 12-9 overall and 8-7 in the ASC.

“Tonight was a night where we got in foul trouble early, and that hurt us later in the game,” said head coach Cassi Rozanski in a post-game interview. “Louisiana College has a great inside game that we could not stop due to the early foul trouble.” “Our energy was not as good as some of our previous games, and we couldn’t capitalize when we had the lead which led to the outcome we saw.”

It would be a tale of two halves on the offensive side of things for the YellowJackets as LeTourneau shot 19-of-53 (35.8 percent) in the game after starting out 10-for-22 (45.5 percent) in the first half. Rebounding would be a key in the LC victory as LETU would be outrebounded 44-34 while also seeing the Wildcats hold 40-14 points in the paint advantage.

The offense would be spread out among players for LeTourneau, with freshman Keauna Whitfield leading the charge with 15 points and eight rebounds. Ashley Reed scored 12 of her 14 points from beyond the arc, going four-for-eight from three while sophomore Alexandria Thorne had 12 points and one steal. Louisiana College had four players in double-figures, led by a game-high 19 points from Brooke Jones.

It would be nip and tuck from the start with neither team able to open up a lead of more than two in the opening minutes of the game as three lead changes occurred before a Reed triple allowed LeTourneau to open up a 12-7 lead with 5:59 remaining in the first quarter. The YellowJacket lead would then grow to eight following a bucket by Thorne and a pair of Whitfield free throws with the LETU offense firing on all cylinders. Reed gave LeTourneau their largest lead of the game at 19-8 with her second triple of the game, but it would be all that LETU would be able to muster as the Wildcats would hold the YellowJackets scoreless in the final 3:15 of the period to pull back within two at 19-17.

A Whitfield triple to open up the second quarter gave LETU some more breathing room at 22-17 before the LeTourneau defense cracked down to keep LC off the scoreboard for the opening 3:07 of the quarter. The YellowJackets followed up their defensive stand with a 7-2 run to go up 29-22 with 2:45 remaining in the first half, using the charity stripe to their advantage by hitting nine free throws in the period. Just like the first quarter, however, it would be a durable finish by Louisiana College with the Wildcats scoring five of the final six points of the half to cut the LeTourneau lead down to 35-31 at the break after seeing the YellowJackets have one of their best defensive halves of the year.

LETU held LC off for the opening five minutes of the second half, clinging onto their single-digit lead before seeing the Wildcats use a three-point play to tie the game at 40-40 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter. Louisiana College would then take their first lead since the opening minute of the game and score five of the next seven points before Reed knotted the game at 45-45 with a three. Only three more points would be all that would be scored by LETU in the quarter as offensive struggles, and the turnover bug would find the YellowJackets which would allow for the Wildcats to open up a 55-48 lead heading to the fourth.

Offensive woes continued in the fourth quarter for LETU, as Louisiana College opened up the fourth quarter on an 18-0 run to open up a commanding 73-48 lead. LeTourneau wouldn’t give up despite the deficit, responding with an 11-2 run that pulled the YellowJackets within 16 at 75-59, but it would be too little too late as Louisiana College would pull out the 15-point victory.

Saturday will be a celebratory occasion as LETU will host Belhaven University for senior day at 2:00 p.m. Honoring Seniors Savannah Cummings and Ashley Reed follows the game against the Blazers.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director