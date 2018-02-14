Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Feb 14)

Tracey Stone

Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Tracey Stone, 59, in the 900-block of Martin Luther King Blvd. Stone had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Another person walked into the Police Department claiming identity theft. Reportedly a known suspect had used the victim’s social security number for employment purposes. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers worked a fraud complaint in the 1000-block of SE

23rd. An unknown suspect had been using the complainant’s banking information to conduct online transactions.

Someone reportedly tried to lure a child into a vehicle around 7:30 Tuesday evening in the 500-block of E Washington. The witness claimed the suspect was an unknown, older white male in a white four-door passenger car. He stopped near the child and attempted to talk him into the vehicle. The child ran away.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Feb 14).